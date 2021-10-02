A love letter to ‘Berserk’

The world of anime lost a legend this year when the creator of Berserk, Kentaro Miura, had passed, with the franchise paying homage to the prolific mangaka with an exhibit that featured his artwork featured in the classic story of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other members of the Band of the Hawk. While the Berserk Exhibit has not hinted at the idea that it will be brought to North America following its run in Japan, it seems as though the book of original artwork featured as a part of the homage to Kentaro Miura will be made available to the general public.

