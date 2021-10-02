CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A love letter to ‘Berserk’

By Jacob Baker
Cover picture for the articleThere’s plenty of dark fantasy properties in existence, but none shine quite as bright as “Berserk.”. “Berserk” follows black swordsman, Guts. The lone mercenary finds his way into a group called the Band of the Hawk. There, Guts meets Casca, a high-ranking commander within the Hawk, and Griffith, an angelic yet merciless leader who wants his own kingdom. From there, “Berserk” follows these three characters closely, how each individual grows and their dynamics between each other.

Kentaro Miura
