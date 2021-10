Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security released guidelines about who is to be prioritized for immigration enforcement following up on a set of interim guidelines released earlier in Biden’s presidency. The department is returning to the Obama-era immigration enforcement measures based on a priority system instead of a more aggressive approach that was taken under the Trump administration. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the approach takes into account the department’s limited resources and the fact that a ‘removable noncitizen should not alone be the basis of an enforcement action against them.’

