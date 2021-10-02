CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Daughters of Carl Levin christen US warship bearing his name

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPjJm_0cFF1m0h00

The future USS Carl M. Levin was christened Saturday by the Michigan senator's daughters, who simultaneously smashed bottles of Champagne against the warship's bow at Bath Iron Works.

Daughters Erica Levin, Laura Levin and Kate Levin Markel honored their late father, the longtime Armed Services Committee chairman, who died at 87 on July 29 after battling cancer.

Afterward, they waved from the ship's deck — about 30 feet above the assembly — as a band played “Anchors Aweigh.”

Levin's nephew, U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., said his “Uncle Carl” was “overwhelmed by the honor."

“I can honestly say, amidst all the accolades he received in fifty years of public service, this one meant most to him, and it truly captures his devotion to our nation,” said the congressman, who was joined at the event by other family members, including Carl Levin's wife, Barbara, and Levin's older brother, former U.S. Rep. Sander Levin.

The warship’s namesake served for 36 years in the U.S. Senate and served as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, becoming an expert on defense matters. Before that, he was an attorney and member of the Detroit City Council, serving four years as president.

He was universally praised by those who spoke at the event for his work on behalf the military, service members and veterans.

The current chairman of the Armed Services Committee, Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, called him a “fearless, selfless leader." Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who counted Levin as a “cherished friend,” called him a “model of integrity, intelligence and commitment.”

Others attending the event included Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro, Gov. Janet Mills and Maine's other U.S. senator, Angus King; and Navy officials including the ship's prospective skipper and crew.

It was a smaller-than-normal ceremony. Because of the pandemic, it was an invitation-only event with several hundred guests instead of a typical gathering of several thousand people. Shipbuilders were encouraged to watch a livestream of the event.

While Levin died before Saturday’s milestone, he had visited the shipyard a couple of times to meet with shipbuilders.

He attended a ceremony that marked construction of the ship in 2019, when he and his daughters donned visors and participated in welding their names on a plate that went on the ship.

Kate Levin Markel told the crowd that her father’s connection to the ship “kept his spirits high through his last days” and that he had even prepared a thank you speech before he passed away. Another sister, Erica Levin, read the address in which Levin thanked shipbuilders and spoke of the “incredible honor” of having a ship bearing his name.

Christening of a Navy warship marks a milestone in construction. More work must be completed before sea trials are conducted and the Navy takes ownership before formal commissioning.

Arleigh Burke-class destroyers like the future USS Carl Levin are the workhorse of the U.S. fleet.

The 510-foot-long destroyers can easily top 30 knots while simultaneously waging war with enemy ships, submarines, missiles and aircraft. They're also built to withstand chemical attacks.

Comments / 2

Related
naval-technology.com

GD BIW christens US Navy’s DDG 120 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

General Dynamics (GD) Bath Iron Works (BIW) has christened the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, the future Carl M Levin (DDG 120), at its shipyard in Maine. DDG 120 is a Flight IIA destroyer. It has been named in honour of the ship’s namesake, late Senator Carl Levin. He...
MILITARY
harborcountry-news.com

Sen. Carl Levin remembered fondly at Cafe Gulistan

HARBERT — Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin, who served from 1979 to 2015, and passed away on July 29, 2021, holds a special place in the hearts of Ibrahim Parlak and many of his supporters. They held a gathering at Parlak’s Café Gulistan in Harbert on Sept. 26 to honor...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
wkar.org

The U.S. Navy will christen the USS Carl M. Levin Saturday

The United States Navy will christen a new guided-missile destroyer named for the late Michigan U.S. Senator Carl Levin this weekend. Carl Levin spent many years chairing the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee. Levin was 87 when he died in July. On Saturday, Levin’s daughters Kate Levin Markel, Laura Levin...
CONGRESS & COURTS
defense.gov

Navy to Christen Guided-Missile Destroyer Carl M. Levin

The Navy will christen the future USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, during a 10:30 a.m. ET ceremony in Bath, Maine, Oct. 2. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, of Rhode Island, will deliver the keynoteaddress at the ceremony. Remarks will also be provided by the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy; the Honorable Mike McCord, Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller); and Adm. William Lescher, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, as well as the Honorable Janet Mills, Governor of Maine; U.S. Sen. Angus King, of Maine; U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, of Maine’s 1st District; and U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, of Michigan’s 9th District.
BATH, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Carl Levin
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Janet Mills
Person
Angus King
WEKU

Rep. Schiff reveals impeachment regrets, tensions on Capitol Hill after insurrection

Nine months after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., says the Capitol is a "different place." "I think the relationships that we had with our [GOP] colleagues before that day, which were already fraying, reached a real breaking point," Schiff, who made the case for President Donald Trump's impeachment at the first trial in 2020, told NPR's Michel Martin.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warship#Bath Iron Works#The U S Senate#The Detroit City Council#Republican#Navy
Fox News

'Watters' World' investigates Nancy Pelosi's financial dealings up to $315 million in assets

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has served in Congress for nearly 34 years and presently presides in a top-tier position as one of the most powerful figures in the U.S. government. Amid a recent flurry of complicated decisions she's had to face as leader of her caucus, Fox News host Jesse Watters launched a "Watters' World" investigation into her financial dealings during her tenure in politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
slenterprise.com

Huge crowd leaves no doubt on shot mandate sentiments

In an unprecedented turnout for a legislative committee hearing, business owners and the public last week made clear they oppose a federal government mandate requiring companies to have their employees vaccinated against COVID-19. A crowd of about 700 packed six rooms at the Capitol and about 250 more watched online...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Flipping for Trump

Some high-dollar donors to former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory put their money behind Rep. Ted Budd, his U.S. Senate primary opponent, after Donald Trump endorsed Budd this year, records show. Why it matters: The former president's endorsement can be literal currency in Republican primary fights. The shifting allegiances between...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

The Independent

280K+
Followers
119K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy