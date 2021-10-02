CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line

By Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first Women’s March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion in a year that conservative lawmakers and judges have that access on the line.

Federal judge hears request to block Texas abortion law

Organizers say the Washington march will be among hundreds of abortion-themed protests around the country Saturday. The demonstrations come days before the start of a new term for the Supreme Court that will decide the future of abortion rights in the United States, after appointments of justices by President Donald Trump strengthened conservative control of the high court.

The march is part of “a fight to secure, safeguard, and strengthen our constitutional right to an abortion,” Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March, said in a statement. “And it’s a fight against the Supreme Court justices, state lawmakers, and senators who aren’t on our side — or aren’t acting with the urgency this moment demands.”

Democrats criticize Supreme Court for using ‘shadow docket’ on Texas’ new abortion law

The march comes a day after the Biden administration urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PUnE_0cFF1jMW00
FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women’s March in Washington. The first Women’s March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, part of protests around the country demanding continued access to abortion in a year that conservative lawmakers and judges have that access on the line. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

It’s one of a series of cases that will give the nation’s divided high court occasion to uphold or overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, which made abortion legal for generations of American women.

An opponent of women’s access to abortion called this year’s march theme “macabre.”

“What about equal rights for unborn women?” tweeted Jeanne Mancini, president of an anti-abortion group called March for Life.

Surge in Texas women coming to Oklahoma for abortions

Oklahomans are also marching.

A march to defend women’s rights will be held in the area of the Oklahoma State Capitol Building from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 2.

The Women’s March has become a regular event — although interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic — since millions of women turned out in the United States and around the world the day after the January 2017 inauguration of Trump. Trump endorsed punishing women for getting abortions and made appointment of conservative judges a mission of his presidency.

House passes expansive abortion rights bill

Without Trump as a central figure for women of varied political beliefs to rally against, and with the pandemic still going strong, organizers talk of hundreds of thousands of participants nationally Saturday, not the millions of 2017.

Latina comedian and activist Cristela Alonzo will host the rally in the capital, which will feature speakers from Planned Parenthood and other advocates and providers of abortion access. Actress Busy Philipps and swimmer Schuyler Bailar are due to take part.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Texas abortion law foes target lawmakers’ corporate donors

(AP) – Foes of Texas’ strict abortion ban are taking aim at companies that donated money to the bill’s sponsors, hoping consumers will pressure corporate America to join the fight against a surge of restrictions. The television and digital ads begun this past week by the groups Corporate Accountability Action and American Bridge 21st Century, the Democratic […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas 'fetal heartbeat' abortion law reinstated by appeals court ruling

A federal appeals court reinstated Texas’ controversial "fetal heart beat" abortion ban on Friday night, days after a lower court suspended the Republican-backed law. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay, effectively pausing U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman’s decision to grant a temporary restraining order against the abortion ban earlier this week. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, had appealed the lower court’s decision.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

U.S. appeals court lets Texas temporarily resume abortion law

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – A federal appeals courts Friday night allowed Texas to temporarily resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics across the state began rushing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. Abortion providers in Texas had been bracing for the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals to act […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
WSPA 7News

Texas judge says abortions can resume, but future uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortions in Texas can resume under a federal judge’s ruling this week, but for how long? A conservative federal appeals court, and ultimately the Supreme Court, might take a more skeptical look at the Biden administration’s lawsuit over Texas’ six-week abortion ban. The state law prohibiting abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around […]
TEXAS STATE
Vogue Magazine

The Supreme Court Is Likely to Overturn Roe—What Then?

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court started its blockbuster session. It’s the first full session involving all three of Donald J. Trump’s new conservative justices. You’ll remember that Trump promised to overturn Roe, telling the American public during a October 2016 debate, “And that’ll happen automatically, in my opinion, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this: It will go back to the states, and the states will then make a determination.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristela Alonzo
Person
Schuyler Bailar
Person
Donald Trump
fox9.com

Women’s March for abortion rights underway nationwide

WASHINGTON - The first Women's March of the Biden administration heads straight for the steps of the Supreme Court on Saturday, part of nationwide protests that drew thousands to Washington and other cities to demand continued access to abortion in a year when conservative lawmakers and judges have put it in jeopardy.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#The Women S March#Democrats#The U S Capitol#Ap Photo
cbslocal.com

Preparations Underway For Women’s March For Reproductive Freedom In Philadelphia Before Supreme Court’s New Term

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Preparations are underway for Saturday’s Women’s March for Reproductive Freedom that’s taking place in cities across the country and here in Philadelphia. Many doctors will be marching in scrubs, concerned that court decisions could put women at risk, and many teenagers will be joining their ranks. Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Houston Chronicle

'Save Chick-fil-A' case could impact the future of Texas abortion ban

A case that’s before the Texas Supreme Court this fall could have strong implications for the future of the state’s newly adopted abortion ban, the most prohibitive in the nation. The suit relates to a 2019 law that, like the abortion law, was authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Texas executions face delays over religious rights claims

Executions in the nation’s busiest capital punishment state face delays amid legal questions over Texas’ refusal to allow spiritual advisers to touch inmates and pray aloud as condemned individuals are being put to death.It’s unclear when Texas may carry out another execution after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to hear religious freedom claims from death row inmate John Henry Ramirez. The court blocked his execution last month, about three hours after it could have been carried out. Several other inmates have since made similar claims, and courts have put some of their executions on hold.“It would be unusual for...
RELIGION
Arizona Mirror

Immigration advocates shave heads to protest failure to pass citizenship for dreamers

As plans to pass a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants drag on in the U.S. Senate, people who could benefit from immigration reform and advocates shaved their heads to honor a historical tradition of Korean people that symbolizes commitment and protest.  On Tuesday afternoon in Washington, D.C., Karina Ruiz, executive director of […] The post Immigration advocates shave heads to protest failure to pass citizenship for dreamers appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
IMMIGRATION
KFOR

KFOR

2K+
Followers
902
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy