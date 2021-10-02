CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Sheriff: Body of missing Florida woman Miya Marcano found

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kNuWD_0cFF1O1N00
Body found: The body of 19-year-old Miya Marcano was found a week after she went missing in Central Florida. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The body of a 19-year-old woman was confirmed to be Miya Marcano, who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said Saturday.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the woman’s body was found near the Tymber Skan Condominiums in Orlando at about 10:45 a.m. EDT.

“Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone,” Mina said at a news conference. “Our hearts are broken.”

Investigators believed that Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at an Orange County apartment complex, the Arden Villas, used a master key fob on Sept. 24 to break into Marcano’s apartment and abduct her, WFTV reported.

Caballero was found dead Monday at a Seminole County complex, the television station reported.

“Cellphone records showed us that Caballero was in or near the Tymber Skan apartments” on Sept. 24 “between 8 and 9 o’clock,” the sheriff said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Marcano was last seen leaving work on Sept. 24 at about 4:30 p.m. EDT. The Pembroke Pines resident was found with her purse, the Miami Herald reported. Authorities are still searching for two cellphones and her keys, the newspaper reported.

Arden Villas released a lengthy statement about the hiring of Caballero, WFTV reported. They said all potential employees are vetted through a national background check services provider and that no records of either burglary or sexual assault were discovered.

While Mina said his department “was very certain” the body they found was Marcano, positive identification would have to come from the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No cause of death was given.

“As a community, as a sheriff, as a father, you know, obviously we are grieving the loss of Miya,” Mina said. “Again, we can’t imagine the pain and anguish that Miya’s parents, the family, the loved ones, the friends, and really, our entire community, have gone through and will continue to go through.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man charged with murder in killing of officer on 1st shift

ALAMO, Ga. — (AP) — A man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer's arrest of an associate hours earlier, authorities said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson has been charged...
ALAMO, GA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Sheriff: Man shot in Seatac

A man was shot around 3 p.m. near the 3100 block of South 208th Street on Sunday, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The man was transported to Harborview with life-threatening injuries. The King County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and a suspect remains at large. ©2021...
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
County
Orange County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man walking on I-90 struck and killed

A man walking in lane one of eastbound Interstate 90, just west of The Summit at Snoqualmie, was struck and killed early Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The man was wearing dark clothing and walking in the first lane when he was struck and killed around 6:30...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
64K+
Followers
73K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy