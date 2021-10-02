Mueller: Appearance by the 'Old Cowboy' Steelers' only remaining hope

Matthew Stafford has always been good enough to win a Super Bowl. Multiple Super Bowls, in fact. People couldn't grasp that because he was in football hell with the Detroit Lions, where his best efforts only resulted in frustration and a goose egg in the playoff wins department. It's taken three weeks for the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback to turn skeptics into believers, moving his side above all others to the very real but not legally binding status as potential Super Bowl favorite.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO