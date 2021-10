Marcelo Bielsa expressed his relief after Leeds registered their first Premier League win of the season by beating Watford 1-0 at Elland Road Diego Llorente marked his return from injury with his second goal for Leeds, converting from close range following a corner in the 18th minute.“Of course I feel relief,” said Bielsa, whose side kick-started their campaign with a first league victory at the seventh attempt.“Three points from a possible 18 is something to be worried about. Independent of what we deserved or not. To win today was a necessity.”Leeds, who climbed out of the bottom three, dominated from...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO