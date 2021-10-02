What a Life: Never too late to start a new job
How old is too old? Too old to begin a new line of employment, for instance?. When an individual reaches "senior" status employment options are few, it seems. I recall many years ago, when I was a district sales manager for a large mill supply company in Houston, and I interviewed, and hired, Earl Schilling, who at the time was 54 years old. Our average new hire was in their 30s, so Earl was an antique, but I could see that he would be a hard-working, dependable, sales rep, and he was, until he reached retirement age some 12 years later.
