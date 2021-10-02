What a Life: Never too late to start a new job

For over a decade, I allowed my ex-husband to define what “work” meant to me. Apparently, what I was doing day in and day out at home with two young kids, wasn’t it. I specifically remember one night he told me, “You help spend the money. You need to help make it!” I was seven months pregnant with our daughter at the time, and I had our three-year-old son in tow all day long. He often pressured me to take a graveyard shift at a grocery store in a dicey part of town for $7.25 an hour so I could start contributing to the household and add some value to our family.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 HOURS AGO