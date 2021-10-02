CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Miya Marcano's Body Believed Found in Orlando

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHHkN_0cFF0pRr00

ORLANDO -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they've discovered a body they believe is missing 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano.

Members of the Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team were searching the Tymber Skan Apartments off South Texas Avenue Saturday morning, when they discovered the body. Final identification will be made by the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Hundreds of deputies and other OCSO staffers were part of the search for Marcano, who disappeared a week ago Friday. Sheriff John Mina says cell phone records tied to suspect Armando Caballero showed him in that area Friday evening.

Caballero committed suicide Monday. He was a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked and was reportedly "infatuated" with her.

Sheriff Mina offered condolences to the Marcano family at a Saturday afternoon news conference.

Photo: OCSO

