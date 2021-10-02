CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Jewish Newspaper Launches Campaign for Spy to be Named Righteous Gentile

By JNS News Service
The Jewish Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new campaign by The Jewish Chronicle calls for a British spy who saved 10,000 Austrian Jews during World War II to be recognized by Yad Vashem as a Righteous Gentile. “It is not about how many lives but this man has received no recognition for quite literally saving Austria’s Jewish community—I think it is as simple as that,” said historian Helen Fry, who wrote about Col. Thomas Joseph Kendrick in the new biography Spymaster. “That is why I think it is important that people know his story. It has not fully come out yet, and that is why it is marvelous that the JC is running this campaign to get him the recognition he deserves. It is long overdue.”

