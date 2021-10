The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in what could be a preview of things to come in the National League Pennant race. Corbin Burnes (11-4, 2.29 ERA) will start tonight for the Brewers. The right-hander has been dominant all season, recording a WHIP of 0.93 and striking out 230 batters in 165 innings pitched. Burnes has allowed just four runs in his last 21 innings of work.