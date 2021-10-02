CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs West Virginia football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite a promising start to the season, the West Virginia Mountaineers football team (2-2) have struggled of late. Now, they have a chance to get things back on track if they can manage to knock off a tough opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) in Week 5 of the college football season. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET from Milan Puskar Stadium with a live broadcast on ESPN2. This venue is located in West Virginia, which I’m told is one of the 50 states that make up the United States of America.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: What The BCS Rankings Would Look Like Right Now

It’s been eight years since the Bowl Championship Series and its computer simulations were the law of the college football land. So what would the 2021 national title picture look like if we still used the BCS rankings?. On Sunday, BCSKnowHow.com released its latest simulation of the season. Naturally, Georgia...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Tv Streaming#At T Tv#Texas Tech Football#American Football#Mountaineers#Espn2#Wv#At T#Verizon Fios#Comcast Xfinity#Spectrum Charter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
62K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy