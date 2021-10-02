Texas Tech Red Raiders vs West Virginia football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

Despite a promising start to the season, the West Virginia Mountaineers football team (2-2) have struggled of late. Now, they have a chance to get things back on track if they can manage to knock off a tough opponent when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) in Week 5 of the college football season. This game kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET from Milan Puskar Stadium with a live broadcast on ESPN2. This venue is located in West Virginia, which I’m told is one of the 50 states that make up the United States of America.