The Chicago Bears earned a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but it may not be a win in the long run for those in the fanbase that want change. The Chicago Bears made the move from Andy Dalton to Justin Fields. While it was a rough first start against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, it paid off in Week 4 in the form of a 24-14 win over the rival Detroit Lions. But the Bears faced a challenge on paper in Week 5, as they faced a Las Vegas Raiders team that has quite the electric offense. But, the Bears persevered, as they earned a far-from-pretty 20-9 win over the AFC West squad.

