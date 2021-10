These days, anyone can become an entrepreneur thanks to all the digital resources available at your fingertips. However, what many entrepreneurs soon learn after taking the leap into owning their own business is that it takes a special level of passion and drive to ride the roller coaster that is entrepreneurship. In fact, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 20% of small businesses fail within the first year and 50% fail after 5 years.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO