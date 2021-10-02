CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama vs Ole Miss Rebels football free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch online (10/2/21)

By Tim Brown
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 8 days ago
Head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) are bracing for a hell of a game when they host a familiar face in Lane Kiffin and the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (3-0) in yet another stiff test to their dominance. An SEC showdown that should be one of the biggest college football games of Week 5 and the season so far kicks off on Saturday, October 2 at 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET from Bryant–Denny Stadium with a live TV broadcast on CBS.

