Phillies recall Seranthony Dominguez, place fellow righty Connor Brogdon on 10-day IL

By TC Zencka
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 8 days ago
Seranthony Dominguez is back for the final two games of the season. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies announced they have recalled Seranthony Dominguez from Triple-A for the final two games of the season. Connor Brogdon surrenders his roster spot, heading to the 10-day injured list with groin tightness.

Dominguez makes his return from Tommy John surgery. Still just 26 years old, Dominguez was going to be a key piece for the Phils bullpen before the injury. He has not appeared in the majors since 2019. Over his first two seasons, Dominguez flashed potential as a high-leverage arm, making 80 appearances from 2018-19 and logging 82 2/3 innings with a 3.27 ERA/3.20 FIP, 30.2 percent strikeout rate, 10.0 percent walk rate and very strong 54.8 percent groundball rate.

Brogdon appeared in 56 games this year with a 3.43 ERA/3.77 FIP over 57 2/3 innings. Brogdon picked up 10 holds and a save while accruing 1.0 rWAR/0.7 fWAR as one of the more consistent arms in a much-maligned Philly bullpen.

Brogdon and Dominguez have yet to overlap in the Phillies’ bullpen, but they should both play a role next season. The Phillies maintain team control over Dominguez for the next three seasons and Brogdon for the next five.

