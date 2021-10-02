CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Advisory issued for Aguada, Aguadilla by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 15:45:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 17:45:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Aguada; Aguadilla The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Aguada in Puerto Rico Aguadilla in Puerto Rico Isabela in Puerto Rico Moca in Puerto Rico Quebradillas in Puerto Rico Rincon in Puerto Rico * Until 445 PM AST. * At 245 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

alerts.weather.gov

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cherokee and Crawford Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Edna to near Welch to near Jay. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Cherokee... Weir Lowell... Sherman Scammon... Chicopee Mccune... Walnut West Mineral... Treece Hepler... Roseland Neutral... Melrose This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Pine... Meyers Avant... Royal Crystal Springs Landing... Fannie Crystal Springs... Sunshine Pearcy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for Upper Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 02:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Upper Rio Grande Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22. * WHERE...Upper Rio Grande Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
TAOS COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Southwest Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Pine... Meyers Avant... Royal Crystal Springs Landing... Fannie Crystal Springs... Sunshine Pearcy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Highlands and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/03 AM 7.0 1.2 1.5 None 11/04 PM 7.9 2.1 1.6 Minor 12/04 AM 6.8 1.0 1.6 None 12/05 PM 7.4 1.6 1.3 Minor 13/05 AM 6.1 0.3 1.0 None 13/06 PM 7.0 1.2 1.0 None
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Northern Gila County, including the towns of Payson, Strawberry, and Young. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and higher elevation snow showers are likely in this area from this evening into early Tuesday morning. This could make driving conditions even more difficult when combined with the strong winds.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lewiston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lewiston Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 26 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Gifford, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Minor ocean overwash will be possible on Highway 12 at high tide (around noon today). Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM today.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, western Washington, northeastern Craig, northeastern Delaware and Ottawa Counties through 415 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Chetopa to Maysville to 7 miles west of Strickler. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Miami Baxter Springs... Bella Vista Lowell... Grove Farmington... Pea Ridge Prairie Grove... Gentry Commerce... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Lincoln... Cave Springs This includes the following highways, Interstate 44 between mile markers 299 and 324. Interstate 49 between mile markers 56 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the beaches, and adjacent to the Pamlico Sound and tidal creeks. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes adjacent to the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Only isolated road closures expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Ocracoke Inlet NC MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 4.0 ft, Major 5.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.9 ft, Moderate 2.9 ft, Major 4.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/11 AM 3.3 2.2 2.2 2 Minor 12/02 AM 3.0 1.9 2.3 1-2 Minor 12/01 PM 3.3 2.2 2.1 1-2 Minor 13/01 AM 3.0 1.9 2.2 1 Minor 13/02 PM 3.3 2.2 2.2 1 Minor
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EDT TUESDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 2 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 3 PM EDT Tuesday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Minor ocean overwash will be possible on Highway 12 at high tide (around noon today). Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around 6:30 PM today.
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Jefferson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches above 5000 feet with snow accumulation up to 3 inches below 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson County. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to Noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Gifford, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 26 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Gifford, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Northern beaches of Puerto Rico, Culebra, eastern St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wenatchee Area FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA

