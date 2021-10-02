CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-02 15:49:00 Expires: 2021-10-02 16:45:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Arroyo; Guayama; Patillas The National Weather Service in San Juan has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Arroyo in Puerto Rico Guayama in Puerto Rico Patillas in Puerto Rico * Until 345 PM AST. * At 249 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Emergency Managers reported flooding already occurring in Sector Las Arizones, Barrio San Felipe in Arroyo. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Garland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Pine... Meyers Avant... Royal Crystal Springs Landing... Fannie Crystal Springs... Sunshine Pearcy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Cherokee and Crawford Counties through 400 AM CDT At 316 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Edna to near Welch to near Jay. Movement was northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Cherokee... Weir Lowell... Sherman Scammon... Chicopee Mccune... Walnut West Mineral... Treece Hepler... Roseland Neutral... Melrose This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 03:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Pine... Meyers Avant... Royal Crystal Springs Landing... Fannie Crystal Springs... Sunshine Pearcy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for western Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARLAND AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 302 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Ouachita State Park, or 15 miles northwest of Hot Springs, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mountain Pine... Meyers Avant... Royal Crystal Springs Landing... Fannie Crystal Springs... Sunshine Pearcy HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Watch issued for Southwest Utah, Western Millard and Juab Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Southwest Utah; Western Millard and Juab Counties HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible. * WHERE...Western Millard and Juab Counties and Southwest Utah. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...South Central Highlands and South Central Mountains. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Yakima Valley and Simcoe Highlands. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, western Washington, northeastern Craig, northeastern Delaware and Ottawa Counties through 415 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Chetopa to Maysville to 7 miles west of Strickler. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Miami Baxter Springs... Bella Vista Lowell... Grove Farmington... Pea Ridge Prairie Grove... Gentry Commerce... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Lincoln... Cave Springs This includes the following highways, Interstate 44 between mile markers 299 and 324. Interstate 49 between mile markers 56 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Benton, western Washington, northeastern Craig, northeastern Delaware and Ottawa Counties through 415 AM CDT At 326 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Chetopa to Maysville to 7 miles west of Strickler. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Siloam Springs... Miami Baxter Springs... Bella Vista Lowell... Grove Farmington... Pea Ridge Prairie Grove... Gentry Commerce... Tontitown Bethel Heights... Gravette Lincoln... Cave Springs This includes the following highways, Interstate 44 between mile markers 299 and 324. Interstate 49 between mile markers 56 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Southwest Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southwest Highlands WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest Highlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/03 AM 7.0 1.2 1.5 None 11/04 PM 7.9 2.1 1.6 Minor 12/04 AM 6.8 1.0 1.6 None 12/05 PM 7.4 1.6 1.3 Minor 13/05 AM 6.1 0.3 1.0 None 13/06 PM 7.0 1.2 1.0 None
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County Virginia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around two feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 7.9 3.3 1.8 2 MODERATE 12/01 AM 6.4 1.8 2.2 2 NONE 12/02 PM 7.3 2.7 1.5 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 5.3 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.8 1.8 1.8 4 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.5 1.5 1.6 2 MODERATE 13/04 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/05 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 5.3 2.3 1.9 2-3 MODERATE 12/02 AM 4.6 1.6 2.0 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 3.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wenatchee Area FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 03:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Wenatchee Area FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Cashmere, Chelan, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware Beaches; Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches, Inland Sussex and Kent. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.1 ft, Moderate 7.1 ft, Major 8.1 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/02 AM 6.0 0.8 1.3 None 11/02 PM 7.3 2.1 1.1 Moderate 12/02 AM 5.6 0.4 1.1 None 12/03 PM 6.7 1.5 0.8 Minor 13/04 AM 4.9 -0.3 0.6 None 13/04 PM 6.2 1.0 0.5 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/02 AM 6.0 1.3 2.3 Minor 11/01 PM 7.2 2.5 2.0 Moderate 12/01 AM 5.6 1.0 1.9 None 12/02 PM 6.5 1.8 1.5 Minor 13/03 AM 4.9 0.2 1.2 None 13/03 PM 6.0 1.3 1.1 Minor
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 20:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barton; Vernon Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bourbon, northern Cherokee, Crawford, Barton and Vernon Counties through 445 AM CDT At 353 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Hepler to 8 miles west of Purcell to near Diamond. Movement was north at 75 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Prairie State Park Nevada... Fort Scott Lamar... Frontenac Columbus... Galena Girard... Arma Marmaton... Golden City Liberal... Cherokee Weir... Sheldon Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Mccune This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 57 and 98. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sabine by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sabine Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Sabine Parish, southeastern Angelina, San Augustine and Sabine Counties through 445 AM CDT At 403 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Macune to 14 miles southeast of Etoile to near Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Milam, Many, San Augustine, Zwolle, Hemphill, Pineland, Rosevine, Macune, Broaddus, Sexton, Fairmount, Bronson, McElroy, Negreet, Yellowpine, Columbus and Chinaquapin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
SABINE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lewiston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lewiston Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Gifford, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Lewiston Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Lewiston Area FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 26 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Peck, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Gifford, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Culdesac, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/02 AM 7.3 1.0 1.8 None 11/02 PM 8.4 2.1 1.7 Minor 12/02 AM 7.1 0.8 1.7 None 12/03 PM 7.9 1.6 1.4 Minor 13/03 AM 6.4 0.1 1.2 None 13/04 PM 7.4 1.1 1.1 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/12 PM 7.0 2.4 1.9 Moderate 12/12 AM 5.5 0.9 1.9 None 12/01 PM 6.3 1.7 1.5 Minor 13/02 AM 4.7 0.1 1.1 None 13/02 PM 5.8 1.2 1.1 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/12 PM 6.4 2.4 1.6 Moderate 12/01 AM 5.1 1.1 1.5 None 12/01 PM 5.8 1.8 1.2 Minor 13/02 AM 4.3 0.3 0.9 None 13/03 PM 5.3 1.3 0.8 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/02 AM 5.7 0.6 2.3 None 11/01 PM 7.5 2.4 1.8 Moderate 12/01 AM 5.8 0.7 1.7 None 12/01 PM 6.7 1.6 1.4 Minor 13/02 AM 5.1 0.0 1.1 None 13/03 PM 6.2 1.1 1.0 Minor
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

