Flash Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Guayama, Patillas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northampton HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, around two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves up to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, large breaking waves and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Northampton County Virginia. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be around two feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Expect dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 7.9 3.3 1.8 2 MODERATE 12/01 AM 6.4 1.8 2.2 2 NONE 12/02 PM 7.3 2.7 1.5 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 5.3 0.7 1.3 1 NONE 13/03 PM 6.6 2.0 1.1 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/02 PM 3.8 1.8 1.8 4 MODERATE 12/03 AM 3.3 1.3 1.8 3 MINOR 12/03 PM 3.5 1.5 1.6 2 MODERATE 13/04 AM 2.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/05 PM 3.3 1.3 1.4 1 MINOR KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 11/01 PM 5.3 2.3 1.9 2-3 MODERATE 12/02 AM 4.6 1.6 2.0 2 MINOR 12/02 PM 4.8 1.8 1.6 2 MINOR 13/03 AM 3.9 0.9 1.4 2 NONE 13/03 PM 4.3 1.3 1.2 1 NONE

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO