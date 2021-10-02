Flood Advisory issued for Isabela, Moca, Quebradillas, Rincon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 04:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic; Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/02 AM 7.3 1.0 1.8 None 11/02 PM 8.4 2.1 1.7 Minor 12/02 AM 7.1 0.8 1.7 None 12/03 PM 7.9 1.6 1.4 Minor 13/03 AM 6.4 0.1 1.2 None 13/04 PM 7.4 1.1 1.1 None Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/12 PM 7.0 2.4 1.9 Moderate 12/12 AM 5.5 0.9 1.9 None 12/01 PM 6.3 1.7 1.5 Minor 13/02 AM 4.7 0.1 1.1 None 13/02 PM 5.8 1.2 1.1 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/12 PM 6.4 2.4 1.6 Moderate 12/01 AM 5.1 1.1 1.5 None 12/01 PM 5.8 1.8 1.2 Minor 13/02 AM 4.3 0.3 0.9 None 13/03 PM 5.3 1.3 0.8 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 11/02 AM 5.7 0.6 2.3 None 11/01 PM 7.5 2.4 1.8 Moderate 12/01 AM 5.8 0.7 1.7 None 12/01 PM 6.7 1.6 1.4 Minor 13/02 AM 5.1 0.0 1.1 None 13/03 PM 6.2 1.1 1.0 Minor

