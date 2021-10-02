New Book “The Bidens” Claims Hunter Biden Laptop Was Real, No Russian Conspiracy
Did the American Media Do Its Job? Intelligence Community Claims Also Debunked. Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger’s new book “The Bidens: Inside the First Family’s Fifty-Year Rise to Power,” claims that the laptop computer of Hunter Biden’s that came to light in the final days of the 2020 election is indeed the device of the President’s son, and that conspiracy theories posed by former members of the intelligence community and the American media, that the laptop was part of a “Russian conspiracy” remain unproven.yonkerstimes.com
