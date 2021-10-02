CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville SC Announces Three More International Call-Ups Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

By Nashville SC Communications
nashvillesc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (Oct. 2, 2021) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama) and Randall Leal (Costa Rica) along with defender Alistair Johnston (Canada) will represent their respective countries in this next phase of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying. Johnston has been a mainstay for Canada Soccer...

Related
fcdallas.com

Szabolcs Schön Called into National Team Duty for World Cup Qualifiers

FRISCO, Texas (September 27, 2021) – FC Dallas winger Szabolcs Schön has been called up to represent the Hungary National Team in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers during the October international FIFA window. Schön will depart following the FC Dallas home match against Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Oct....
CBS Boston

Matt Turner Called Back To USMNT For Three World Cup Qualifying Matches In October

BOSTON (CBS) — Matt Turner will once again be stopping shots for the United States Men’s National Team in October. The Revolution goalkeeper has been called into action for three 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches next month. Turner will join the United States for matches against Jamaica in Austin, Texas on October 7, at Panama on October 10, and Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio on October 13. The good news is that Turner won’t miss any Revolution matches during the stretch, as the club enters a break in their schedule following Wednesday night’s road match in Montreal. Turner has been excellent for the USMNT on the international stage this year. He owns an unbeaten 8-0-2 record and established himself as the Best Goalkeeper at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The United States currently sits in third place out of eight teams in contention, with five points through three games (1-0-2). He’s been just as good in MLS action, as Turner was named a 2021 MLS All-Star this season and has led the Revolution to an 14-3-5 record in 22 starts. His 14 wins are a career high for the 27-year-old. Tune in to Wednesday’s Revolution-Montreal match on TV38! Match time is 7:30pm!
MLS
kslsports.com

Albert Rusnák Re-Called Into Slovakian National For Pair Of World Cup Qualifiers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Real Salt Lake captain Albert Rusnák has been recalled into the Slovakian National Team for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers against Russia and Croatia. The two fixtures are scheduled for October 8th at 12:45 p.m. against Russia in Kazan, Russia, and October 11th at...
KEYT

Argentina calls up 3 EPL players for World Cup qualifiers

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina has summoned three English Premier League players for three South American World Cup qualifiers next month. All were involved in the suspended match with Brazil this month. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso have been picked again by coach Lionel Scaloni to face Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru. FIFA is hoping the British government eases the mandatory quarantine requirements for England-based players who travel to South America. For now, they go into managed isolation for 10 days on their return.
chatsports.com

Alex Roldan called in by El Salvador for October World Cup qualifiers

It looks like the Seattle Sounders will have to dig a little deeper into their depth during the October World Cup qualifying window. When the Sounders announced the players who were called up by their respective countries for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, one glaring omission was defender Alex Roldan. That apparent snub was rectified when El Salvador announced that Roldan will be joining the team for their three matches between Oct. 7-13.
chatsports.com

Miles Robinson, George Bello called into USMNT for October World Cup Qualifiers

Atlanta United defenders Miles Robinson and George Bello have once again been called in to the United State Men’s National team for its trio of World Cup Qualifiers from October 7 to October 13, announced by U.S. Soccer Wednesday. We keep moving, #OnlyForward. Gregg Berhalter has named a 27-player roster...
chatsports.com

Crew’s Gyasi Zardes called up to USMNT for World Cup qualifying

Columbus Crew striker Gyasi Zardes will trade the black and gold for red, white and blue in October. The Crew’s joint top goal scorer was called up by for the United States Men’s National Team upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifying matches. Zardes missed out on the September matches but is poised to play over this international break.
chatsports.com

Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan called up to Armenia squad for FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Qualification for the FIFA World Cup, Lucas Zelarayán, Armenia, Columbus Crew, Romania, FIFA World Cup, Armenians, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, MLS Newcomer of the Year Award. Lucas Zelarayan has just achieved a milestone moment in his soccer career. The Columbus Crew’s star playmaker received his first international call-up as he will join Armenia for the October FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Armenia Federation confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Argentine-born Zelarayan was set to represent the nation internationally. Zelarayan is of Armenian descent and accepted the invitation to suit up for the country.
MLS
Sportsnet.ca

Toronto FC's Shaffelburg earns call up to Canada squad for World Cup qualifying

Winger Jacob Shaffelburg, who has turned heads in recent games with Toronto FC, has been called up by Canada for its next batch of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches. The 21-year-old from Port Williams, N.S., joins a 27-man squad that features Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Jonathan David (Lille), Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), Stephen Eustaquio (FC Pacos de Ferreira) and Atiba Hutchinson and Cyle Larin (both Besiktas).
MLS
ESPN

'Chucky' Lozano, Raul Jimenez called up to Mexico squad for World Cup qualifiers

Napoli's Hirving "Chucky" Lozano and Wolverhampton Wanderers star Raul Jimenez were among the players selected for Mexico's upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Gerardo "Tata" Martino's side will host Canada on Oct. 7 and Honduras on Oct. 10 before closing out the window with a Oct. 13 visit to El Salvador. Lozano...
Washington Post

John Brooks withdraws from USMNT roster, will miss three World Cup qualifiers

With 2022 World Cup qualifiers resuming this week, the U.S. men’s national soccer team lost another veteran defender Monday when Germany-based John Brooks withdrew from the roster with what the U.S. Soccer Federation said were back issues. On Friday, England-based Tim Ream pulled out for family reasons. Walker Zimmerman (Nashville...
mckenziebanner.com

Bethel Sports Management Students Work World Cup Qualifier in Nashville

McKENZIE — A group of Bethel University Sports Management students traveled to Nashville last week to volunteer at the United States versus Canada World Cup 2022 qualifying match at Nissan Stadium. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
sounderatheart.com

Five Sounders called in for World Cup Qualifying

The Seattle Sounders will have some roster juggling to do next week for their rescheduled match with the Vancouver Whitecaps when World Cup Qualifying starts again. Five Sounders will be away on international duty as Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldand, Cristian Roldan, Raúl Ruidíaz and Nouhou are set to join their respective national teams, for upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches. All four will miss the Vancouver Whitecaps match on Oct. 9, and depending on playing time and travel plans could be unavailable for the Houston Dynamo match on Oct. 16.
MLS
CBS Sports

International break soccer live streams: TV schedule, how to watch World Cup Qualifying, UEFA Nations League

The October international break is upon us and there is a fine blend of multi-continent 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying as well as the UEFA Nations League final to look forward to over the next 10 days. The USMNT, Brazil, Australia and England are all in action as they bid to reach Qatar, while European champions Italy are up against Spain, Belgium, and France for the Nations League title. CONCACAF (including USMNT away matches) and AFC World Cup qualifying matches can be streamed with Paramount+.
chatsports.com

What USMNT's Three October World Cup Qualifying Foes Bring to the Table

By the time the October World Cup qualifying window is over, the U.S. men's national team will be nearly halfway through the road to Qatar. It'll have faced all but one of its seven opponents—Mexico, saving the best for last—while being equally exposed to the rigors of the road and the friendly confines of three games at home.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

USMNT World Cup qualifying schedule

The path for the USMNT to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is underway with two draws and a win through three matches, and the full schedule of CONCACAF’s hexagonal octagonal round of qualifying below. Most notably, USMNT vs Mexico is set for later this year, Nov. 12 (matchday 7),...
SOCCER
goal.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen in, Bassey handed maiden Nigeria call-up

The Super Eagles have named a strong squad for October’s World Cup qualifiers against Raoul Savoy’s Wild Beasts. Coach Gernot Rohr has announced his 23-man Nigeria squad that will take on the Central African Republic in October’s double-header 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers. The three-time African kings would be hoping...
FIFA
timbers.com

Timbers Pablo Bonilla, Felipe Mora called up for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers; Bill Tuiloma called up for pair of friendlies

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers announced today that three players have been called up by their respective countries for the FIFA international break. Participating in the upcoming Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup World Qualifiers, Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla will represent Venezuela and forward Felipe Mora for Chile. Defender Bill Tuiloma will join New Zealand for a pair of friendlies.

