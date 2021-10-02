Parts of I-40 shut down after crash kills one, police say

I-40 Watkins Crash Police shut down part of I-40 near Watkins after a Memphis police officer died after being hit an 18-wheeler, according to police. (TDOT)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have shut down part of I-40 due to a deadly crash.

Officers said one man was pronounced dead after a crash on I-40.

According to a release:

Due to an investigation in progress, we are shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic on I 40 W/ N. Watkins from the 101 Connector. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD said to avoid this area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.