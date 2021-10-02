CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parts of I-40 shut down after crash kills one, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 8 days ago
I-40 Watkins Crash Police shut down part of I-40 near Watkins after a Memphis police officer died after being hit an 18-wheeler, according to police. (TDOT)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have shut down part of I-40 due to a deadly crash.

Officers said one man was pronounced dead after a crash on I-40.

According to a release:

Due to an investigation in progress, we are shutting down all westbound lanes of traffic on I 40 W/ N. Watkins from the 101 Connector. The lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.

MPD said to avoid this area.

