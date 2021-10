PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is trying to stop hate nationwide. The FBI has launched a campaign urging people to report hate crimes. FBI Pittsburgh has posted ads on buses, social media and in local newspapers to raise awareness and encourage victims to come forward. “This has got to stop,” said Shawn Brokos, community security director for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh Community. “This is not Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is no place for hate.” (Photo Credit: KDKA) The FBI’s ads say “help us stop the hate,” with a phone number and web address to report hate crimes. The FBI investigates hundreds of cases every...

13 DAYS AGO