At forum in Lawrence, U.S. Sen. Marshall expresses some support for vaccine mandates in general — but not for COVID-19
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall in Lawrence on Saturday expressed some support for vaccine mandates in general — but not for COVID-19. Marshall, R-Kansas, has emerged as one of the leading voices against President Joe Biden’s pending vaccine mandate for workers at companies with 100 or more employees. On Saturday, Marshall faced a sometimes cheering, sometimes jeering crowd as part of a public forum at Rock Chalk Park in northwest Lawrence where vaccine mandates were on the minds of several questioners.www2.ljworld.com
Comments / 0