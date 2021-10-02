CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pat McAfee Comments On The Possibility Of Him Wrestling Again; Says He Was Injured During WarGames

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 8 days ago

Pat McAfee isn't sure he will wrestle again. In March 2018, the former NFL punter began what would become a heated rivalry with Adam Cole when he cost him a victory during an NXT show in Indianapolis. Following a confrontation with Cole on his radio show in July 2020, McAfee, who signed a contract with WWE in February 2019, began showing up on NXT TV. The rivalry came to a head when the two men faced off at TakeOver XXX, where Cole defeated McAfee. They would do battle one last time at NXT TakeOver: WarGames IV, but the result remained the same for McAfee.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE Announces Surgery For Nia Jax

Nia Jax is currently out of action for an undisclosed amount of time. Monday’s RAW saw Shayna Baszler defeat Jax in singles action, and then snap at ringside and attack Jax before walking away. In an update, Kayla Braxton announced on The Bump this morning that WWE Medical has ruled...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
Wrestling World

What will happen to Becky Lynch now?

The match for the women's title between Friday Night Smackdown champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair was staged this night. The two staged a very interesting match, however, which ended with a No Contest and disqualification due to the intervention of the returning Sasha Banks who attacked both contenders and gave an important signal for the belt.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Returning To The Ring For First Time In Over A Year

One more time? Every now and then, a wrestler may have to take some time away from the ring for one reason or another. This could be anything from an injury to some kind of storyline issue, but sometimes it is something that has nothing to do with wrestling. That is the case with a current WWE star, but it seems that she will be getting back in the ring rather soon.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Ariel Helwani
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Braun Strowman Involved In Heated Confrontation At Mr. Olympia Event

Braun Strowman is involved with the Mr. Olympia competition, and tension was apparently at an all-time high. The former WWE Superstar was involved in a heated confrontation where people had to leap in and separate them. As Ringside News exclusively reported, Braun Strowman keeps trying to get his job back...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Melvin Guillard brutally knocked out with one punch by Joe Riggs in BKFC match (Video)

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard was brutally knocked out with one punch by veteran Joe Riggs in a BKFC match that took place this weekend. Guillard and Riggs were former UFC stars, but in the latter stages of their fighting careers, both men are now signed to BKFC. For Guillard, he is now 38 years old and was winless in his last 13 combat sports bouts. While Guillard was once one of the top lightweight fighters in MMA, that was over a decade ago. Now 20 years into his fighting career, Guillard is no longer the same explosive KO artist he once was. In fact, he is now the one who is getting knocked out. And on Saturday, he was brutally knocked out yet again, this time by Riggs.
UFC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Returning To The Ring?

Fans have seen quite a few big returns so far in 2021, but you never know when another familiar face might return to the ring. Recently WWE Hall of Famer Lita retweeted an article about potential dream matches she could still have, and in the retweet she added the caption “Who is your pick?”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestling Ring#Wargames#Wwe Nxt#Combat#Mcafee#Nxt Tv#Wargames Iv#Smackdown
stillrealtous.com

Two Former WWE Title Holders Reportedly Sign With Impact Wrestling

WWE has released a number of talents so far in 2021, and while many of them have since resurfaced elsewhere there are still quite a few names that fans are hoping to see back in the ring sooner than later. PWInsider reports that The IInspiration, known as former Women’s Tag...
WWE
PWMania

Seth Rollins Comments On WWE NXT Star Saying Expletive During Promo

Seth Rollins took to Twitter during this week’s WWE NXT 2.0 and reacted to the promo delivered by Bron Breakker. As noted, this week’s NXT show featured Breakker and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa trading warnings via promos. You can click here for details and video of what both Superstars had to say.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Pat McAfee Says Doing WWE Commentary Is Not That Profitable For Him

Pat McAfee is the color commentator for WWE SmackDown alongside Michael Cole. McAfee, who is six months into his run, spoke about the gig while speaking with Ariel Helwani during their conversation. He said,. “And now, getting a chance to sit next to the greatest of all-time in Michael Cole,...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Adam Schefter Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Diss on Pat McAfee's Show in ESPN Video

If you ask Aaron Rodgers, ESPN's Adam Schefter is an unathletic, weak-chinned, "no-ass" man. "Well, that's a first for me. I've been called an ass plenty of times in my life, but I've never had someone comment on mine—except for my wife, who has been very complimentary," Schefter said Sunday on ESPN's NFL Countdown.
NFL
PWMania

Big E Comments On The State of The Wrestling Industry

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, WWE Champion Big E commented on the state of the wrestling industry now that companies like AEW are on the rise:. “It’s exciting. Watching wrestling in the mid-90s to late 90s and the Monday Night Wars, that was, to me, that felt like the golden era. We all have different golden eras, but for me as a kid, I love that era so much. It is an exciting time and for me, personally, I’m glad that so many other extremely talented performers have the opportunity to showcase their skills and that there is a place for people to work and show how good they are. If anything, it should force us in WWE to say, ‘Hey, let’s show that we’re the best. Let’s step up here and show we can put on barnburner shows every single week.’
WWE
411mania.com

Ortiz Says Marko Stunt Is AEW’s Spike Dudley, Wants to See Him Wrestle More

Ortiz is a big fan of Marko Stunt and would like to see him get more chances to wrestle in AEW. The Inner Circle member did a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest alongside Santana and discussed wanting to see Stunt do more in the ring. You can see the video below, plus some highlights courtesy of Fightful:
WWE
PWMania

Pat McAfee Speaks Out On His SmackDown Job, Praises Vince McMahon

WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and talked about his run so far:. “I think they got comfortable with me, used to me, they saw some of my content and there was a trust that was built up. When I was allowed to do the run with Adam Cole, because he broke my set and we did that whole thing — you always have to do this, every single day with everybody, but I think I was able to build up some trust with people about like, ‘Hey, I do understand a little bit about the business, not enough to act like I’m a genius or anything like that, but I know what is potentially a good because I do a show literally every single day. I’m not going to panic in any big moments because I’ve been in some of the largest of all time. I’m always coming from a good spot. They kind of let me do that and I’m very lucky to do that. Now, I’m getting a chance to sit next to the greatest of all-time in Michael Cole. I just go out there and have a blast. It’s not a profitable thing for me, SmackDown, aside from being in front of three million people every Friday night, which is incredibly huge and a massive commercial, but when you’re talking about strictly cash in pocket, it’s not that profitable. For me, I’m doing it, because I love it so much. I have so much fun and enjoy it.”
WWE
Awful Announcing

Pat McAfee on his life and career: ‘All I wanted to be was rich’

Few former athletes have parlayed their success on the field into the kind of media career that Pat McAfee has had in such a short time since retiring. After retiring in 2017, all McAfee has done has created a successful daily radio show, worked in the broadcast booth, worked as a sideline reporter, become a professional wrestling commentator, and generated a cult of personality that makes him a memorable draw wherever he shows up.
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Pat McAfee Reveals He Wasn’t Invited To Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel takes place on Thursday, October 21, 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium. WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee noted on today’s episode of his radio show that he won’t be at the show because he wasn’t invited. He also referenced the 2019 incident where the majority of the WWE roster was stuck on the runway at an airport in the country.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
855K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy