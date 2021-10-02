Pat McAfee Comments On The Possibility Of Him Wrestling Again; Says He Was Injured During WarGames
Pat McAfee isn't sure he will wrestle again. In March 2018, the former NFL punter began what would become a heated rivalry with Adam Cole when he cost him a victory during an NXT show in Indianapolis. Following a confrontation with Cole on his radio show in July 2020, McAfee, who signed a contract with WWE in February 2019, began showing up on NXT TV. The rivalry came to a head when the two men faced off at TakeOver XXX, where Cole defeated McAfee. They would do battle one last time at NXT TakeOver: WarGames IV, but the result remained the same for McAfee.www.fightful.com
