Pat McAfee Comments On The Possibility Of Him Wrestling Again; Says He Was Injured During WarGames

WWE Smackdown announcer Pat McAfee made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show and talked about his run so far:. “I think they got comfortable with me, used to me, they saw some of my content and there was a trust that was built up. When I was allowed to do the run with Adam Cole, because he broke my set and we did that whole thing — you always have to do this, every single day with everybody, but I think I was able to build up some trust with people about like, ‘Hey, I do understand a little bit about the business, not enough to act like I’m a genius or anything like that, but I know what is potentially a good because I do a show literally every single day. I’m not going to panic in any big moments because I’ve been in some of the largest of all time. I’m always coming from a good spot. They kind of let me do that and I’m very lucky to do that. Now, I’m getting a chance to sit next to the greatest of all-time in Michael Cole. I just go out there and have a blast. It’s not a profitable thing for me, SmackDown, aside from being in front of three million people every Friday night, which is incredibly huge and a massive commercial, but when you’re talking about strictly cash in pocket, it’s not that profitable. For me, I’m doing it, because I love it so much. I have so much fun and enjoy it.”

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO