Montco election officials say 16,000 defective ballots were mailed out

Montgomery County election officials said Saturday that around 16,000 incorrectly printed general election mail-in ballots have been sent out to residents. “This does not meet the standard we have come to expect from NPC,” Director of Elections Dori Sawyer said in a statement, referring to the county’s ballot vendor. “Upon notification of the error, we began working with the Department of State, taking the proper steps to cancel the incorrect ballots and issue replacements. We appreciate the patience of our voters while we reissue corrected ballots.”