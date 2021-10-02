CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, PA

Montco election officials say 16,000 defective ballots were mailed out

WHYY
WHYY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery County election officials said Saturday that around 16,000 incorrectly printed general election mail-in ballots have been sent out to residents. “This does not meet the standard we have come to expect from NPC,” Director of Elections Dori Sawyer said in a statement, referring to the county’s ballot vendor. “Upon notification of the error, we began working with the Department of State, taking the proper steps to cancel the incorrect ballots and issue replacements. We appreciate the patience of our voters while we reissue corrected ballots.”

whyy.org

Comments / 1

Related
WHYY

Candidates for lt. gov. spar in debate, welcome Biden to N.J.

The Democrat and Republican running for lieutenant governor in this year’s election clashed over COVID-19 vaccination requirements and a handful of other issues, but they both agreed they’d welcome President Joe Biden to the campaign trail — though for different reasons. Democratic Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver and Republican Diane Allen...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Montgomery County, PA
Elections
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WHYY

Senate dodges U.S. debt disaster, voting to extend borrowing

The Senate dodged a U.S. debt disaster Thursday night, voting to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December and temporarily avert an unprecedented federal default that experts warned would devastate the economy and harm millions of Americans. The vote of 50-48 in support of the bill to raise the government’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy