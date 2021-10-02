CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Nkunku, Silva goals steer Leipzig to 3-0 win over Bochum

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v VfL Bochum - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - October 2, 2021 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku scores their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

LEIPZIG, Germany, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Christopher Nkunku scored twice and substitute Andre Silva added another in a frantic nine-minute, second-half spell to steer RB Leipzig to a 3-0 Bundesliga victory over promoted VfL Bochum on Saturday.

The hosts were far from impressive for more than an hour but the game unravelled for gutsy Bochum midway through the second half and just seconds after substitute Silva came on.

The Portuguese proceeded to score his first goal from open play since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt this season, heading in from close rage in the 70th minute to break the deadlock.

He then sent Christopher Nkunku through, who flicked the ball in for their second goal of the evening four minutes later.

The in-form Frenchman then sealed victory when he scooped the ball over the keeper and into the net in the 78th to double his tally and make it nine goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.

The win, Leipzig's second in a row, lifted them up to seventh place on 10 points.

