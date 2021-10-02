CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Mark Consuelos did for wife Kelly Ripa's 51st birthday, more news

By Mark Gray
wonderwall.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy wife, happy life! Mark Consuelos is showering his wife with sweetness for her 51st birthday. On Oct. 2, the "Riverdale" star posted a series of photos with his wife of 25 years, writing, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl." The couple also celebrated her birthday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after Mark surprised her on set with a cake. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you," he said on Instagram. "I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M." Awwwww!

Hello Magazine

David Muir shows support for Kelly Ripa's son in the best way

David Muir has a close friendship with both Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos and he's there for their three children too. The much-loved TV news anchor showcased the bond he has with the famous family when their youngest son, Joaquin, recently shared photos of himself on Instagram. The...
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Together Till the End! See Kelly Ripa’s Cutest Moments With Her Only Daughter Lola Consuelos

Although Kelly Ripa and her daughter, Lola Consuelos, don’t see eye to eye at times, they still love each other unconditionally. In fact, Kelly has been teaching her daughter all about the world since Lola opened her eyes for the first time in June 2001. Since that day, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star’s little girl has brought so much joy into her mother and father, Mark Consuelos‘ lives.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Mark Consuelos
Person
Ryan
Person
Kelly Ripa
HOLAUSA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos talked about the actor’s incredible eyelashes

Celebrities are always dealing with bizarre rumors popping up about them. The most recent one for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos is that the ‘Riverdale’ actor wears...eyeliner. While on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ on Wednesday, Consuelos joined his wife as co-host and the two lovebirds addressed topics that ranged from their steamy Instagram pictures to the eyeliner rumors.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa Rewears Leather Skirt & Twins with ‘Live’ Guest Host Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is wearing her go-to dancing skirt on Live with Kelly and Ryan and just so happens to be matching her guest co-host, Mark Consuelos. On Wednesday, the producers of the hit morning show shared a behind-the-scenes clip on the Live Instagram account. In the video, we see Ripa and her husband-turned-special-gust-host making their way to the stage to begin filming. “Dancing into the show! @instasuelos,” the post’s caption read. This is the third time the Riverdale star has sat in for Ryan Seacrest this week.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Kelly Ripa Had a Familiar Guest Co-Host on Today’s Episode of ‘Live’

Ryan Seacrest is missing from today’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. But luckily, Kelly Ripa brought in a familiar guest co-host: her husband, Mark Consuelos. Today, producers shared their daily behind-the-scenes video on the show’s official Instagram account, which confirms that the Riverdale star is temporarily filling in for Seacrest.
CELEBRITIES
#Happy Birthday#Dance#Riverdale
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa rocks bangs and long hair in epic childhood photo

Kelly Ripa was inundated with messages from her friends and family over the weekend as the Live with Kelly and Ryan star marked her birthday. The TV host received tributes from famous faces on social media, including her own workplace, who couldn't resist digging out an epic childhood photo of the star for the occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Ripa’s Most Savage Social Media Clap Backs

Take that, trolls! Kelly Ripa is no stranger to clapping back at haters on social media. Whether it’s in defense of her body, her husband, Mark Consuelos, or her Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, Ryan Seacrest, the All My Children alum is always ready to shut down her critics with a savage jest.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Ryan Seacrest Finally Reunites with Kelly Ripa on ‘Live’

After a seven-episode hiatus, Ryan Seacrest is officially back on Live. Yup—fans of the hit morning show were happy (and surprised) to see the 46-year-old return alongside Kelly Ripa on the ﻿Live with Kelly and Ryan﻿ set for Wednesday’s episode. Right on cue, the producers shared their daily behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, featuring the hosting duo dancing as they make their way to their seats. Naturally, Seacrest makes sure to pull the chair out for his co-host. “We’re live now!” the post’s caption read.
CELEBRITIES
daytimeconfidential.com

Mark Consuelos Out at Riverdale as Series Regular

Mark Consuelos is out at Riverdale as a series regular, Deadline confirmed. The actor played Hiram Lodge from Season 2 through Season 5. EP/showrunner/creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement:. So tonight's episode is Mark's swan song playing our hunky villain Hiram Lodge on Riverdale after four insane, glorious years....
TV SERIES
995qyk.com

Blake Shelton Celebrates Wife Gwen Stefani’s Birthday

Blake Shelton took to his socials yesterday (10/3) to wish his wife Gwen Stefani a Happy Birthday. Blake Tweeted along with a wedding picture of the couple, “Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!”. Gwen herself posted a lengthy video with filters on her Insta...
NFL

