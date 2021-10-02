What Mark Consuelos did for wife Kelly Ripa's 51st birthday, more news

Happy wife, happy life! Mark Consuelos is showering his wife with sweetness for her 51st birthday. On Oct. 2, the "Riverdale" star posted a series of photos with his wife of 25 years, writing, "Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl." The couple also celebrated her birthday on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" after Mark surprised her on set with a cake. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you," he said on Instagram. "I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M." Awwwww!