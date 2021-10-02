CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Hunter in Attendance for Georgia-Arkansas

By Harrison Reno
 8 days ago
With the hype that comes with a top-ten matchup at any point of the season, it is guaranteed to attract some of the top recruits in the country. That is backed up by the list of star attractions taking in number two Georgia versus number eight Arkansas.

Sources told our Brooks Austin earlier this week that as many 23 recruits would be inside Sanford Stadium to see the Dawgs and Hawgs play in a noon kickoff, which is also the destination for ESPN's College Gameday.

Notable Names

  • Mykel Williams, DE
  • Kamari Wilson, S
  • Julian Humphrey, CB
  • Bear Alexander, DT
  • Deon Bouie, DB

Joining 23 other prospects is Travis Hunter, the current Florida State commit in the 2022 class. Hunter is listed by 247Sports as the number 2 player overall in the country for 2022 and is the number 1 defensive back.

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Hunter's appearance comes the day after he suffered an ankle injury. However, it is not expected to be a season-ending injury for one of the top seniors in high school.

Rare. It fits Hunter's description just about across the board in every type of football setting. There are many great two-way prospects in the class of 2022, even among wide receiver/defensive back types, but the only one with the chance to sit atop a ranking at either spot would be the Florida State commitment. Valuing the floor and college production, our staff feels better with the offensive projection for the dynamic athlete at this time. Hunter offers generational juice at every level of the defense as a wide receiver. He is a nightmare to track at the line due to superb quickness, often displays elite speed, and flashes some of the best body control and ball skill combinations one could imagine. When he's not creating ideal separation with his stop-start twitch, which isn't easy to find on tape or in person, he offers a wide catch radius and margin for error for his quarterback thanks to length, mature awareness, strong hands, and the ability to play vertical like a prospect four inches taller could. Hunter is a special athlete no matter where he lines up.

- SI All-American

