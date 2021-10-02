CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Dining Discoveries from our Beaches to St. Pete

By Paradise News Team
paradisenewsfl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoodies, rejoice. From Gulf Beaches to downtown St. Pete, there’s a smorgasbord of delish dishes to explore. Here are some of our dining discoveries. Tell us yours!. NORTH BEACHES- CLEARWATER TO REDINGTON: Salt Rock Grille is now open for lunch Sat. as well as Sun. with a $16 prix fixe meal (salad/entrée/dessert). VIP Indian Rocks Beach’s Mexican pizza and rotating tequila special is a huge hit. Don’t miss Dunedin’s annual Wines the Blues 11/13 and while you’re there, stop in The Nest at Caracara for specialty cocktails and Asian/Latin menu or French fare at Parlor House Bistro.

www.paradisenewsfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
995qyk.com

St. Petersburg Street Dining Plan Ends Soon

St. Petersburg street dining plan ends soon. If you’ve visited downtown St. Petersburg restaurants, you’ve seen outdoor seating that takes up some parking spots on the road. The plan was to help the restaurants of St. Petersburg by increasing the amount of usable space in front of each store. The...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

Stack Them High | Best Pancakes in St. Pete and Clearwater

If you love eating breakfast, this list of the best pancakes in St. Pete and Clearwater lets you stack them high. Check out all the best brunch and breakfast restaurants in St. Pete with pancakes and you won't be disappointed. For more places for brunch in St. Petersburg, 727area always...
RESTAURANTS
fox13news.com

Expanded outdoor dining tabled in St. Pete

Outdoor seating has always been popular for St. Pete – but the pandemic took sitting outside to the next level. Concrete barriers went up, for additional tables which prompted some restaurants to hire extra staff to keep up with the demand.
RESTAURANTS
fox13news.com

St. Pete pulls back on outdoor dining to make room for cars

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Outdoor seating has always been popular for St. Petersburg, but the pandemic took sitting outside to the next level. Concrete barriers went up for additional tables, which prompted some restaurants to hire extra staff to keep up with the demand. Come October 18, tables will still...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
jsfashionista.com

A Foodies Dining Guide for Santa Rosa Beach, Florida

On the Western Coast on the Gulf of Mexico, I love visiting Santa Rosa Beach in Florida. They’ve got a great mix of food, culture, and people that is a really worth checking out. For those planning to visit the area and don’t know where to start, no need to worry. Follow along below as I share some of my favorite spots for The Perfect Dining Guide for Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
ourcommunitynow.com

La Croisette brings breakfast back to St. Pete Beach

Natalie Roche visits each table, coffee pot in hand, doling out refills while checking in on customers. Dressed in a long black-and-gold dress and sneakers, her inquiries are sprinkled with smiles and anecdotes: So nice to see you again — is the omelet to your liking?
RESTAURANTS
thegabber.com

Beach News: St. Pete Beach

According to Commissioner of District 2, Mark Grill, plans are proposed for Egan Park, Mckenny Park, Upham Beach and Pass-a-Grille Beach to open self-service paddle board and kayak rentals. The city decided to implement this after asking the residents what could make SPB more enjoyable. Grill said they asked for more access to the water.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

ECO: Pinellas Beaches & St. Pete are Abuzz about Bees

The arts museum boasts rooftop beehives and their own honey brand. And according to the New York Times, offices dangle beehives and garden plots to lure workers back from remote. In midtown Manhattan, one company devoted the 22nd floor terrace to two beehives and a garden. Bees have long been...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Wine Bar#Distillery#Food Drink#Dining Discoveries#Salt Rock Grille#Indian#Mexican#Wines The Blues 11 13#The Nest At Caracara#Asian#Latin#French#Sea Dog Cantina#Gulfport#E E Steakhouse#Rock House Live#Coco#Crush Bar#Marina Market Food Hall
Bay News 9

Tradewinds Resort brings Bucs Beach Bash back to St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — One of southern Pinellas County’s most popular vacation spots is offering a uniquely Floridian sports-centric getaway experience as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take a shot at a Super Bowl repeat. St. Pete Beach’s Tradewinds Island Resorts is bringing back its Bucs Beach Bash packages to...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
727area.com

Where To Eat Gumbo in St. Pete and Clearwater

If you're looking for where to eat gumbo in St. Pete and Clearwater, we have the guide for you! This 727area list has all the best Cajun restaurants in St. Pete and Creole diners in Clearwater serving delicious gumbo. Try all the best places to eat gumbo in St. Pete...
CLEARWATER, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa’s Ballyhoo Grill is closed, Cass St. Deli coming to St. Pete, plus more foodie news

22 South In August, St. Petersburg’s 22 South Food Hall at the Historic Manhattan Casino announced a closure, then quickly backtracked and announced that a group of local investors had actually saved the concept. Well, 22 South officially reopened last week meaning local foodies can try 22 South vendors Irie Mon Jamaican Grill, Betterway BBQ, Louie’s Italian Eatery, Haper’s Burgers, and Scratch. The food hall is effectively being saved by Collective, a group of community-minded entrepreneurs. In addition to food, 22 South—located in South St. Petersburg’s historic Deuces neighborhood—can be rented out for events and will host live music. 642 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. @22southfoodhall on Facebook.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

The Half Baked Potato opens in downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new local restaurant is serving up the largest loaded baked potatoes you've ever seen. The Half Baked Potato in downtown St. Petersburg features 3-pound loaded potatoes that can be baked, smashed, or mashed with 20+ toppings of your choice. These enormous potatoes are loaded with...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mynews13.com

St. Pete nixes restaurant seating in parking spaces

ST. PETERSBURG — The City of St. Pete will no longer allow restaurants to keep tables in parking spaces, effective October 18. Businesses were informed last week that the program would end mid-October. Bandit Coffee on Central Avenue started a change.org petition in an effort to get the city to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant is Moving

Your favorite breakfast spot is moving.Najia Cam/Unsplash. When a restaurant moves into its location, it typically remains there for the long haul. Packing up everything, moving it across town, and making sure patrons know of the move isn’t always the easiest thing to do, especially for a business that relies solely on repeat traffic from customers. That, however, is exactly what The Dutch Eatery & Refuge is doing.
TUCSON, AZ
Palm Beach Daily News

The Dish: Some Palm Beach dining deals to continue

Summer’s gone, but not all of its delicious slow-season dining deals have faded. Two are still in play — half-priced signature steaks on Sundays at Meat Market, and BOGO entrees before 6:30 p.m. at PB Catch. Both deals apply to dine-in service only. Steaks denoted as “signature” include Prime-grade New...
PALM BEACH, FL
reviewjournal.com

Longtime local Japanese restaurant closes

In what has become a sign of the times, a venerable Las Vegas restaurant has closed, the property reportedly sold to a dispensary. Osaka Japanese Cuisine, which had been at 7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., closed Sunday after more than two decades. It had been owned by Joy Nakanishi Faas, whose brother, Gene, operates Osaka Japanese Bistro at 4205 W. Sahara Ave. and 10920 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson. The businesses operated separately, and the bistros will remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy