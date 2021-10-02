Dining Discoveries from our Beaches to St. Pete
Foodies, rejoice. From Gulf Beaches to downtown St. Pete, there’s a smorgasbord of delish dishes to explore. Here are some of our dining discoveries. Tell us yours!. NORTH BEACHES- CLEARWATER TO REDINGTON: Salt Rock Grille is now open for lunch Sat. as well as Sun. with a $16 prix fixe meal (salad/entrée/dessert). VIP Indian Rocks Beach’s Mexican pizza and rotating tequila special is a huge hit. Don’t miss Dunedin’s annual Wines the Blues 11/13 and while you’re there, stop in The Nest at Caracara for specialty cocktails and Asian/Latin menu or French fare at Parlor House Bistro.www.paradisenewsfl.com
