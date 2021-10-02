1 shot, 1 stabbed in separate South Philly homicides Friday night

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people were killed in incidents of violence in South Philadelphia Friday night.

Police said a 69-year-old man was stabbed three times on the 700 block of East Passyunk Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital, but pronounced dead roughly two hours later.

Shortly before midnight, a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest outside a South Philly Wawa on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired in the convenience store's parking lot. Surveillance video shows a man in a black hoodie who they believe to be the shooter.

The victim was taken to Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities are investigating, though no arrests have been made in either homicide.