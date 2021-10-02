CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

1 shot, 1 stabbed in separate South Philly homicides Friday night

By KYW Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tdfWj_0cFEwj9Z00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people were killed in incidents of violence in South Philadelphia Friday night.

Police said a 69-year-old man was stabbed three times on the 700 block of East Passyunk Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken to Jefferson Hospital, but pronounced dead roughly two hours later.

Shortly before midnight, a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest outside a South Philly Wawa on South Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

Police said more than a dozen shots were fired in the convenience store's parking lot. Surveillance video shows a man in a black hoodie who they believe to be the shooter.

The victim was taken to Jefferson, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Authorities are investigating, though no arrests have been made in either homicide.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
KYW News Radio

New Jersey woman faces murder charge after collision killing Lower Merion firefighter

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Murder charges have been filed against a New Jersey woman accused of hitting and killing a Lower Merion firefighter on I-76 in July. Jacqueline Walker, 63 from Little Egg Harbor Township, was driving a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with brakes so bad they barely worked, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. He said only three of the four brakes functioned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
KYW News Radio

Delaware man charged in deadly shooting at Logan office building

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A man has been charged with shooting and killing a beloved security guard inside an office Friday in the Logan section of the city. Philadelphia Assistant District Attorney Chesley Lightsey said Wayne Dorylis of Milford, Delaware has been charged with murder, causing and risking a catastrophe, and several other weapons charges.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Philly#South Philadelphia#Homicides#Kyw Newsradio#Jefferson Hospital
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy