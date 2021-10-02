CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinhood's popularity is fading away with meme stock fad

By Bloomberg News
Keene Sentinel
 9 days ago

The darling of U.S. stock trading mania isn’t so popular anymore. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s metrics of active users and app downloads plunged during the third quarter, according to analysts at JPMorgan Chase. While the company has previously flagged that activity would weaken, the drop seems far worse than expected, the analysts said.

