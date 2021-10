Billie Eilish almost didn’t pull through with her Austin City Limits 2021 set. On Saturday (October 2), the chart-topper brought Happier Than Ever tunes to the weekend music festival, but Eilish stopped her set to admit that she almost pulled the plug on the performance because of Texas’ new abortion law. “When they made that sh*t a law, I almost didn't want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f*cking place for allowing that to happen here,” she declared at the ACL Fest Stage at Zilker Park. “But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f*cking victims and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f*ck.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO