Women’s March takes to Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE — The fight for women’s right to choose has found itself in Jacksonville.

“We are demanding reproductive freedom in the state of Florida,” Women’s March in Jacksonville organizer Amber Wilson said.

Men, women and children of all ages showed out Saturday morning at the Duval County Courthouse to fight for reproductive rights. Many of whom were also showing their support for women in Texas.

The rally specifically calls out Texas lawmakers, who passed a bill banning abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

“The fact that they had the audacity to do that to the women in Texas, we don’t want them to feel like they’re alone. We need change,” Women’s March supporter Reilee Meyer said.

Now Florida lawmakers are looking to pass a similar bill.

District 27 Representative Webster Barnaby filed HB 167 just weeks ago, prohibiting a physician from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

“We’re trying to let Florida legislators know that Florida does not stand for that kind of legislation and we demand reproductive freedom,” Wilson said.

The rally turned into a march through downtown Jacksonville. Dozens of activists proudly held their signs met with the opposition holding their own.

“We would rather have them love their babies. They need to understand that children are a blessing from God,” Mauricio Belgrano, who opposes abortion, said.

For some, it feels like this issue is stuck on repeat.

“We fought for this so many times already. And then here we are again,” Women’s March supporter Sandra Vickroy.

It’s a fight they’ll keep at, every time.

