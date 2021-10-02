CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

European roundup: Dortmund climb to second, Juventus edge to derby win

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zHyj_0cFEuFwJ00
Julian Brandt (second right) is congratulated on scoring what proved Borussia Dortmund’s winner against Augsburg.

Borussia Dortmund twice hit the woodwork and wasted several more chances before squeezing past Augsburg 2-1 to climb to second place in the Bundesliga. Julian Brandt bagged a second-half winner after Dortmund’s Raphaël Guerreiro had put them in front with a 10th minute penalty.

Augsburg initially struggled to deal with the Dortmund pressure, evident from their three yellow cards and the penalty they conceded in the opening 15 minutes. But while the hosts may have had possession, they lacked precision and a killer instinct up front, with their top striker Erling Haaland still missing through injury.

Augsburg hung in there and snuck in a sucker punch before the break when Arne Maier’s 25-metre shot bounced off the crossbar and into the path of Andi Zeqiri who had no trouble slotting in for the equaliser.

Dortmund needed a special moment from Brandt to retake the lead six minutes after the restart, with the midfielder finding just enough space to weave in a shot with his left foot.

Dortmund’s captain, Marco Reus, rattled the crossbar with a rebound shot in the 57th, and Thorgan Hazard should have done much better in the 66th when, with only the Augsburg keeper to beat, his shot bounced off the post and went wide.

But the win saw Dortmund move up to 15 points, one behind Bayern Munich, who are in action against Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday. Freiburg, unbeaten so far, are also on 15 after a 2-1 win at Hertha Berlin.

Wolfsburg suffered a 3-1 defeat by visitors Borussia Mönchengladbach to drop to fifth on 13 points, while Stuttgart drew level with Hoffenheim on eight points after beating them 3-1.

Christopher Nkunku scored twice and substitute André Silva added another in a frantic nine-minute spell to steer RB Leipzig to a 3-0 victory over promoted Bochum.

The hosts were far from impressive for more than an hour but the game unravelled for Bochum midway through the second half, just seconds after Silva came on. The Portuguese proceeded to score his first goal from open play since his big-money move from Eintracht Frankfurt, heading in from close rage in the 70th minute.

He then sent Nkunku through, who flicked the ball in for their second goal four minutes later. He sealed victory when he scooped the ball over the keeper and into the net in the 78th to double his tally and make it nine goals in 10 games in all competitions this season.

In Spain, Atlético Madrid inflicted a 2-0 defeat on Barcelona that pushed Ronald Koeman closer to the exit. Earlier, Cádiz drew 0-0 with Valencia, while there were 1-0 home wins for Osasuna against Rayo Vallecano and Real Mallorca against Levante.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411g0H_0cFEuFwJ00
Manuel Locatelli scores Juventus’s winner against Torino. Photograph: Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

In Italy, Manuel Locatelli struck late to earn Juventus a 1-0 win over Torino in the Turin derby, as the Old Lady stretched their winning run to four games in all competitions and kept a Serie A clean sheet for the first time in seven months. The Italy international fired a shot in off the post with four minutes remaining as Juve rose to eighth place with 11 points, three ahead of their 11th-placed rivals.

Torino controlled the first half as Juve failed to register a shot on target, but Massimiliano Allegri’s side improved after the break and Alex Sandro’s header required a fine save from Vanja Milinkovic-Savic before Locatelli’s late winner. Ivan Juric’s side struggled to threaten Wojciech Szczesny’s goal, and Juventus kept things tight defensively to end a run of 20 matches in a row conceding in Serie A.

Internazionale’s Edin Dzeko equalised a minute after coming on as a substitute and then won a decisive penalty as the Italian champions came from behind to beat Sassuolo 2-1.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Domenico Berardi’s penalty put the hosts in front midway through the first half but Dzeko made an immediate impact by heading in the leveller with his first touch in the 58th minute. The Bosnian was then brought down by the goalkeeper Andrea Consigli in the box and Lautaro Martinez dispatched the resulting spot kick.

“I have scored a lot of goals but I do not remember if I have ever scored with the first touch, there is a first time for everything,” Dzeko told DAZN. “I know how much I still have to offer, Inter know that too and decided to sign me to score goals.”

The win lifted Inter into second on 17 points, one point behind leaders Napoli, who travel to Fiorentina tomorrow. Sassuolo are 13th with seven points.

Salernitana climbed off the foot of the table after Milan Djuric’s header sealed a 1-0 win over Genoa, their first victory of the season. The newly promoted side’s win moved them up to four points, one behind Genoa in 16th and one more than bottom side Cagliari.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Borussia Dortmund Frauen earn another impressive win in the Kreisliga A

Borussia Dortmund Frauen continued their stunning start to the season on Sunday, as they earned a 4-0 win over SF Sölderholz in the Kreisliga A. Having started their season with two big wins in the Kreisliga and Kreispokal, Borussia Dortmund Frauen went into their game away to SF Sölderholz looking to keep their winning run going.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Lazio squeeze past Mourinho’s Roma in derby, Dybala woe for Juventus

Rome (AFP) – Lazio came out on top of an eventful Rome derby on Sunday, winning 3-2 to turn around a poor recent run of results and inflict a second league defeat of the season on Jose Mourinho. Goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Felipe Anderson gave Lazio a tight...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus boss Allegri on derby: Torino will want to play game of their life

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri says they cannot underestimate Torino ahead of this weekend's derby. Juve face Toro on the back of a superb Champions League win against Chelsea. “Tomorrow, the fans return to the stadium and it will be a good game. We have to fix the ranking, we have...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphaël Guerreiro
Person
Manuel Locatelli
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
World Soccer Talk

Juventus look to build on Chelsea win in Turin derby

Milan (AFP) – Juventus head into Saturday’s Turin derby in the unusual position of being behind city rivals Torino in the Serie A table, but have started to find some momentum in recent weeks. Massimiliano Allegri’s side made a nightmare start to the season as they looked to regain the...
SOCCER
FanSided

Wasteful Borussia Dortmund edge past FC Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund missed a host of big chances but managed to get the job done against FC Augsburg, earning a hard fought 2-1 win. Goals from Raphael Guerriero and Julian Brandt proved to be enough for Borussia Dortmund in the end, as they earned a narrow 2-1 win over FC Augsburg in front of 41,000 supporters at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon. But it could have been a very different story had Augsburg taken full advantage of the tired legs in the Dortmund ranks and offered more of an attacking threat.
UEFA
sandiegouniontribune.com

Dortmund wins without Haaland; Scally seals Gladbach win

BERLIN — With Erling Haaland still injured, Borussia Dortmund needed Julian Brandt to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Augsburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Brandt helped to fill the gap created by the Norway forward’s continued absence, grabbing Dortmund’s second goal in the 51st minute with a low shot inside the right post after Marco Reus sent the ball on.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Barcelona#Borussia Dortmund#European#Thorgan Hazard#Bayern Munich#Eintracht Frankfurt#Freiburg#Wolfsburg#Rb Leipzig#Portuguese
abc17news.com

Late Locatelli goal sees Juventus beat Torino 1-0 in derby

MILAN (AP) — Manuel Locatelli scored a late winner as Juventus managed a narrow 1-0 win over Torino in their Serie A derby. Locatelli scored four minutes from time but it was a disappointing performance from Juventus as the Bianconeri’s struggles continued in the Italian league. Juventus has only won three of its opening seven matches and sits eighth in the league. Defending champion Inter Milan moved to within one point of Serie A leader Napoli after coming from behind to beat a talented Sassuolo side 2-1. Substitute Edin Džeko netted less than a minute after coming on the field. Salernitana finally got its first Serie A win in nearly a quarter century as it beat Genoa 1-0.
SOCCER
90min.com

Torino 0-1 Juventus: Player ratings as Manuel Locatelli seals Derby della Mole win

Juventus claimed the Derby della Mole bragging rights once again on Saturday evening, beating Torino 1-0 in a nervy affair in Turin. The Bianconeri wasted a couple of great opportunities to break the deadlock early on, with Moise Kean dragging a shot wide, and Weston McKennie rifling well over the crossbar from inside the box.
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Brandt seals Dortmund win over Augsburg despite Haaland absence

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund proved Saturday they can win in the Bundesliga without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland by grabbing a 2-1 victory at home to Augsburg. With Haaland again in the stands at Signal Iduna Park having also missed Tuesday’s Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon with...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Serie A: Juventus win Turin Derby; Inter Milan move into second with victory

Saturday's Serie A slate had three games, and although most eyes will have been on the derby between Torino and Juventus, all three made for enthralling viewing. Salernitana claimed an unexpected win over Genoa, while Juve then got one over on their bitter rivals and then champions Inter Milan went about beating Sassuolo the hard way.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
World Soccer Talk

Locatelli strike gives Juventus derby victory as Inter fight back

Milan (AFP) – Manuel Locatelli’s 86th-minute goal grabbed Juventus a hard-fought 1-0 derby victory at Torino on Saturday as Massimiliano Allegri’s men made it three straight Serie A wins, while Edin Dzeko came off the bench to inspire Inter Milan past Sassuolo. Visitors Juve were poor for the majority of...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Roma coach Mourinho slams 'ref and VAR' as Lazio edge derby thriller

Roma coach Jose Mourinho was furious after their 3-2 derby defeat to Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Pedro and Felipe Anderson struck the goals for Lazio, with a Roger Ibanez header and Jordan Veretout's penalty setting up a tense finale. At the final whistle, Mourinho held an on-field meeting with his players.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Spain vs France confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League final tonight

Spain are attempting to win their international trophy since 2012 when they take on world champions France in tonight’s Nations League final. Luis Enrique’s side produced a brilliant performance in Wednesday’s semi-final to end Italy’s 37-game unbeaten run as Ferran Torres scored either side of Leonardo Bonucci being sent off. FOLLOW LIVE: Spain vs France – Latest updates from Nations League final France fought back in equally impressive fashion, though, to defeat Belgium 3-2. Les Bleus had trailed by two goals at half-time before Karim Benzema scored a brace and Theo Hernandez sealed a dramatic victory in stoppage time.France...
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy