Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz leaves game after taking big hit

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz had to be taken to the injury tent after taking a big hit during the third quarter of Saturday’s game against Michigan. Mertz was dropping back to pass on third down against the Wolverines when two Michigan defenders came in for the sack. The biggest hit came from Daxton Hill, who delivered a big shot to Mertz’s rib area. Mertz stayed down after the play and appeared to be in significant pain, though he did leave the field under his own power.