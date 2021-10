After losing Thursday night’s series finale to the Yankees, the Blue Jays have to sweep Baltimore this weekend or they’ll be packing their offseason bags. Despite the fact that they missed a huge opportunity to make up some important ground against the Yankees this week, there’s still a reasonably feasible path for the Blue Jays to make the playoffs, or at least play in a Game 163 this season. However, they pretty much have to win all three games against the Orioles if they want to have a chance.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO