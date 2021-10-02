CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

60 Things That Make Your Home Look A Lot Better For Less Than $35

Elite Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to give your home a refresh but don’t quite have the funds to splurge on a full makeover? No worries. Instead of breaking the bank to transform your space, you can pinch pennies to achieve an equally stunning result. If my years of shopping have taught me nothing else, I've at least learned that you can almost always get a luxury look and feel for a lot less than you might think. Pro tip: Check out this roundup of cheap things to upgrade your home. (Yep, I've gone to the hard work of shopping *for* you.)

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geometric Design#Fruit#Art#Cooking Utensils#Amazon
TODAY.com

11 fall porch decoration ideas by home experts in 2021

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Throughout the...
INTERIOR DESIGN
snntv.com

What You Shouldn’t Do When Staging Your Home to Sell (And Small Things You Should)

Originally Posted On: https://www.camijoneshomes.com/what-you-shouldnt-do-when-staging-your-home-to-sell-and-small-things-you-should/. Whether you’re trying to sell in order to upsize into a bigger home for your growing family or downsizing ahead of retirement, it is in your best interest to know what you should and should not do when staging your home to sell. Let’s face it,...
HOME & GARDEN
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Tiny Home On Wheels For Sale In Twin Falls, ID For Less Than $20K

When I say tiny home, I mean truly tiny home. This home on wheels, what looks to be on a trailer, is 128 square feet of adorableness. This home is 128 square feet but has a ton of charm. Right now it is listed on Zillow for $19,900. It has a bed and a bathroom, a dining and living area and surprisingly good amount of storage. I find the kitchen to be adorable as well. Plus with it on wheel you could pretty much take it anywhere you can find a place.
TWIN FALLS, ID
homedit.com

Easy Ways To Update Your Home Without Remodeling

Have you been thinking about renovating or remodeling your home but don’t want to put in the money or the effort? Well, there are plenty of ways that you can update your home and improve it without lifting a hammer. Today, we’re going to take a look at a few...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

Bathroom Remodel Ideas on a $1,000 Budget or Less

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. We get it — you’re sick of your bathroom. When you moved in, you promised yourself you’d do something about it. But the money, the time and the hassle all became obstacles that started to pile up. The average total...
INTERIOR DESIGN
architectureartdesigns.com

18 Awesome DIY Halloween Decorations You Must Try

It is only one week until October and that means that Halloween is really close now. Well, Halloween wouldn’t be Halloween if it weren’t for the home decorating with spooky details here and there. Decorating the home for Halloween is just as fun as trick-or-treating is for the kids, so why not start early and make sure you’ve got plenty of awesome Halloween decorations to put up at the end of the month.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 1924 Duplex’s Remodel Includes an Unrecognizable Kitchen Refresh

Kailee and her fiancé, Kyle, feel lucky to call this whole 1924 duplex home; they bought it from a family friend and live on one side while renting out the other. “Each side is a little over 1,300 square feet and is a mirror image of each other. We love the character that our home has with the crown molding and oak floors,” Kailee explains. Before this, the couple were renting a small condo that she transformed with a modern farmhouse style. Kailee has so much fun designing, she’s decided to make it her career; she offers painting and design services through her website, Copper and Pine.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

22 of the Best Deals We're Shopping at Amazon's Holiday Beauty Event

Beauty-lovers, it's time to treat yourself without breaking the bank, with discounted makeup, skin care, and hair-care products all on Amazon Beauty. The retailer is hosting its first-ever Holiday Beauty Haul event, where you can score deals on a wide variety of beauty favorites. Here are the details: starting now...
MAKEUP
WGN Radio

Get these deals on popular beauty products now at Amazon

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The start of the fall season means sweaters, football, bonfires and everything pumpkin spice. However, as the leaves begin to change, the cold temperatures can also cause our skin and hair to become dry. So if you’ve noticed that summer glow fading or your hair needing […]
SKIN CARE
Indy100

11 best unique planters and vases for displaying flowers in your home

Plants have seen a dramatic upswing in popularity in recent years, gaining particular traction once we all started spending more time at home. Between your latest fern and the weekly bouquet you might bring home from the farmer’s market, you’re going to need plenty of vessels for containing these botanical delights. Try one of our favorite offbeat vases or planters seen below for a fun and unexpected twist on home decor that supports your penchant for bringing the outdoors inside. We’ll be adding to this list periodically as we stumble upon new beauties that catch our eye, too, so check...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Beast

Make Your Meals Look More Delicious Than Ever With These Stoneware Plates, Bowls, and Tumblers

Eating habits have evolved over the years. While delicious dinners once meant sitting around a dining table, nowadays one’s meal may just as well be enjoyed while sinking into a couch or standing up against a counter. Despite these changes to our dietary behaviors, however, utensils and silverware have remained largely the same - until now, that is! Here to kick the proverbial kitchen door down with a burst of innovation is Corelle, a trusted leader in dinnerware for over 50 years.
LIFESTYLE
Kaleah Mcilwain

Making your apartment look great on a budget

It is always an exciting time when you are getting your first apartment. What can be not as exciting about moving on your own is how costly it can be. Between paying rent, utilities, deposits, transporting your things, and other expenses--moving can quickly deplete your savings leaving you with a small furnishing budget. That doesn't mean you have to sit in an empty apartment for months, it just means you have to put some thought into the most cost effective way to furnish your apartment on a budget.
Android Police

Amazon's Smart Thermostat wants to power your home's heating and cooling for $70 less than Nest

There are plenty of gadgets that first spring to mind when you think about a "smart home." Light bulbs, cameras, maybe even automatic locks on your front door — a lot goes into upgrading your home, but for many of us, it started with our first smart thermostat. Controlling the climate of your house while away is a great way to save some cash, but the barrier to entry has always been pretty high. With Amazon's latest gadget, it's cheaper than ever to upgrade your heating and cooling system.
ELECTRONICS
The Spokesman-Review

Wine coolers making comeback with fresher look, better ingredients

For drinkers of a certain age, Bruce Willis is synonymous with wine coolers. Back in the mid-to-late 1980s, the actor was best known as the spokesman for Seagram’s Golden Wine Cooler. In splashy primetime TV ads, he sashayed through neon-lit New York City; flirted with a new bride (and in another commercial, Sharon Stone); and performed with a posse of blues musicians and a shaggy dog on a rural porch. “It’s wet and it’s dry,” he’d say at the end of each.
DRINKS
snntv.com

Do I Have to Make Home Updates to Sell My House Fast?

Originally Posted On: Do I Have to Make Home Updates to Sell My House Fast? – Duffy Team. In March of this year, around 80% of homes that went on the market were sold within a month. 2021 has been a great year for buying and selling homes, so there...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy