CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Dan Meuser: Crisis at border must be dealt with … immediately

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

President Biden’s disastrous decisions are directly to blame for the crisis we are seeing at our southern border. Customs and Border Patrol is experiencing a historic surge of migrants from South America, Central America, and Haiti who see an open door at the U.S. border. They know Joe Biden’s policies will protect them after entering the United States illegally.

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas stated that as many as 12,000 Haitian migrants have already been released in the United States. In August alone, over 208,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended at our border. The data is clear: There’s been 1.2 million illegal immigrants entering our country since Biden came into office, and they will keep coming as long as we fail to enforce any border policy.

Trafficked mostly from Mexico by Chinese Cartels, drugs like fentanyl are making their way into our communities and ravaging families. Just a small dose of this drug leads to death, and law enforcement officers in my District attribute the rise in the drug overdoses to the open border. If we want to tackle the drug epidemic in our country head on, we must immediately secure our southern border to prevent drug mules from trafficking deadly drugs nationwide.

In short, the Biden Administration has created a serious humanitarian crisis at our southern border. Nearly one third of women who make the trek to our border are raped or sexually assaulted. Young children are left by loved ones in the desert to face the elements or be in danger of being sex trafficked, and our Customs and Border Patrol agents are encountering dead bodies.

It is disgraceful that President Biden who created this crisis has not visited the border, neither has Kamala Harris in a meaningful way. Yet, they have shamelessly condemned the brave men and women of Customs and Border Patrol for doing their best to mitigate the disaster this administration created.

The Biden Administration’s words and policies have created incentives for many people from around the world to make the perilous journey to our border. Most recently, Democrats have included an amnesty provision in the $3.5 trillion plus reconciliation bill giving amnesty to 8 million illegal immigrants, putting them on a path to citizenship, and the Biden Administration continues to convey they are considering lifting Title 42, a COVID regulation that permits the United States to expel all illegal immigrants under a COVID health emergency. If amnesty is implemented and Title 42 is lifted, Customs and Border Patrol agents say this will result in a million-person caravan to our border.

We can take actions now to limit this humanitarian and national security crisis; the Biden Administration needs to immediately enforce Title 42, return to the Remain in Mexico policy that requires those seeking asylum to do so in Mexico, and deport those who are not here lawfully. As well, as was done in the Trump Administration, we need to gain support from the Mexican military to guard and patrol their southern and northern borders.

I visited the border twice, and Customs and Border Patrol agents told me that unless we engage in real time deportations, migrants will give their life savings to mules and traffickers for entry into the country.

The American people deserve accountability, and as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, I have introduced a resolution to enact the measures mentioned to close the border. Unfortunately, the House led by Democrats seem to be accepting of the current crisis. Shockingly Democrats on a party-line vote shot down a commonsense amendment that would have immediately deported any illegal immigrant who had over 10 driving while intoxicated offenses.

We need immediate action to mitigate this crisis at our border. The unmitigated crisis created in Afghanistan which has heightened the terrorist threat in the United States has made it more essential that we act immediately.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Biden overrules Trump effort to keep White House files from 6 January panel

Joe Biden has blocked an attempt by former US president Donald Trump to withhold documents from Congress related to the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Biden authorized the National Archives, a government agency that holds records from Trump’s time in office, to turn over an initial batch of documents requested by a House of Representatives select committee investigating the riot.
POTUS
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: The crisis on the border demands decisive action

For many Americans, border security is just another policy issue they follow on the news. For Texans like me who live in border towns, it’s a personal issue that affects the communities we call home. As a result, border residents notice when politicians step up to the plate during times of crisis and even more so when they don’t.
IMMIGRATION
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Reynolds: ‘People better wake up’ to border crisis

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she came away with a new insight into troubling immigration issues after touring the Texas-Mexico border, and she wishes President Joe Biden would do the same. “It gave me a better understanding of what they’re dealing with and why it really...
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Dan Meuser
progresstimes.net

Republican governors warn about ‘crisis’ on the border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blamed President Joe Biden for creating a “crisis on the border” and touted a Republican plan to fix the problem Wednesday during a news conference near Mission. Flanked by fellow Republican governors, Abbott warned that Texas will not wait for Washington to act. “It’s time for...
MISSION, TX
mariescountyadvocate.com

Biden’s border crisis

Louis Farrakhan of the Nation of Islam, working with scores of civil rights groups, organized what was known as the “Million Man March” 26 years ago on Oct. 16, 1995. Held on and around the National Mall in Washington D.C., the march was held to bring attention to economic and social ills plaguing the African American community.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Border Security, Signs ‘Border Crisis’ Executive Order

FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced three new actions he’s taking to address what termed President Joe Biden’s border crisis. Speaking at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the State of Florida is suing the Biden Administration over its “unlawful and destructive catch and release” immigration policies. Second, the governor signed Executive Order 21-223, called the “Biden Border Crisis Executive Order” which includes prohibiting Florida state agencies from cooperating with the federal government when it comes to certain immigration issues. “I’m signing an executive order to prohibit state agencies that report to me, from...
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Illegal Immigrants#Drug Trafficking#Customs And Border Patrol#Homeland#Haitian#Chinese#The Biden Administration
mymotherlode.com

GOP: The Southern Border Is A National Security Crisis

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) released a statement on the national security crisis at the southern border. McCarthy was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “Immediately after President Biden was sworn into office, he dismantled many policies in place that had kept our border safe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
floridianpress.com

House Democrat Address Border Crisis Along NORTHERN BORDER

After avoiding the border crisis for months, House Democrats have finally decided it was time to address the illegal immigration problem at the border, the northern border with Canada, and not the southern border where tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have crossed over since President Joe Biden took office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thecentersquare.com

Legislators urge Ducey to stabilize the border crisis

(The Center Square) – Illegal immigration at America’s southern border is a national emergency, according to a letter from Arizona legislators urging Gov. Doug Ducey to declare a national emergency and mobilize the National Guard. Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, and 23 other legislators wrote to Ducey to condemn...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

James Carville: 'Trump's in legal trouble. Don't kid yourself.'

As Democrats try to to get the Biden agenda passed on Capitol Hill, Republicans could soon be dealing with Donald Trump's legal issues. What is the likelihood Trump is in genuine legal trouble? James Carville and Mark McKinnon discuss.Oct. 8, 2021.
POTUS
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy