Florida State

Argument over parking spot leaves Florida man dead

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
Man charged: Charles Bentley was charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a man after an argument over a parking space. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — An argument over a parking space resulted in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Florida man on Saturday, authorities said.

Gilbert Ray Bush died from gunshot wounds in St. Petersburg, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Charles Edward Bentley, 23, of Pinellas Park, was charged with second-degree murder, according to Pinellas County Sheriff’s online booking records.

According to police, the argument began at about 1:20 a.m. EDT when Bush attempted to park in a spot where Bentley and his friends were standing, WFLA reported.

Police said Bentley then pulled out a gun and shot Bush several times before leaving the area on foot, WTSP reported. He was later caught by officers a short distance from the scene, the television station reported.

Bush was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Bentley was being held without bail, online records show.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

