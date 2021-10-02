State police charge man with attempted homicide

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, one man is charged with attempted homicide after police discovered he planned to murder his ex-girlfriend.

Police say Clayton Leroy Knorr, 40, of Plymouth, was arrested on September 22 nd after state police discovered his plans to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Officials revealed Knorr’s ex-girlfriend was set to testify against him in court on the 23 rd in another ongoing matter. Police also state Knorr planned to arrange her murder to look like a drug overdose.

Knorr is being held in Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail. His hearing is scheduled for October 10th.

