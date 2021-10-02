CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Harris English Flexes on ‘College GameDay’ Crowd in Legendary Fashion with the Ryder Cup

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qj1Yv_0cFEqy4o00

Pro golfer Harris English joined the College GameDay hosts as this week’s guest picker, just after winning the Ryder Cup with Team USA.

English and the College GameDay crew set up in Athens, Georgia, as the No. 2 Dawgs battled the No 8. Arkansas Razorbacks. The pro-golfer graduated from UGA in 2011, making his pick for the game easy. Coach Lee Corso, another Dawgs fan, also picked Georgia for the win. All the rest of the hosts did as well, citing Georgia’s incredible defense.

In terms of today’s other match-ups, English went with Wisconsin over Michigan and Texas over TCU. He also chose No. 3 Oregon over Stanford and LSU over Auburn. The hosts and guest pickers split over the Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame game and Kentucky vs. Florida game. English ultimately chose Notre Dame and Kentucky.

But the highlight of the pro golfer’s appearance on College GameDay was his incredible flex for the fans. At one point, English pulled out the ACTUAL Ryder Cup from a bag and hoisted it up in front of a crowd of fans. They cheered and soon started chanting, “USA! USA!”

Team USA’s victory at the Ryder Cup was a pretty big deal. This is only the third time Europe has lost in the last 12 tournaments. English and the rest of the Team USA members should proud of their victory.

Fans at College GameDay got to be a part of that victory too when they saw English with the Ryder Cup. Hopefully, it stays with Team USA during their next Ryder Cup tournament in Rome, Italy, in 2023.

College GameDay Host Lee Corso Pulls Out Ultimate Headgear for the Georgia vs. Arkansas Game

At this point, everyone knows that College GameDay host Coach Lee Corso is a huge Georgia Dawgs fan. But he never fails to express his love for the team on every possible occasion.

Right before the game started, Corso cast his pick for the game just like every other host on the show. But he gave a special shoutout to one particular Dawg when announcing his pick.

“Uga, did you know your offensive line in the last three games is averaging 52 points a game?” Corso asked. “Uga, did you know your team’s defense is the No. 1 scoring defense in America? I’m going with Uga’s team.”

And who is this Uga? None other than the team mascot for the Georgia Dawgs, an adorable bulldog who goes by the school’s initials. You can see Uga for yourself in the tweet below, with all the College GameDay hosts cheering him on.

And of course, Corso had to pull out his iconic Georgia Dawgs headgear to complete the moment. His princess wave at the end of the video is everything.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

College GameDay Guest Picker Revealed for Georgia-Arkansas

It’s Saturday morning, and that means it’s time to gear up for some college football! Courtesy of College GameDay, of course. The ESPN pre-game show kicked off this morning in Athens, Georgia, to a screaming crowd of Georgia fans. The No. 2 Dawgs take on the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks at noon, leaving plenty of time for fans to get hyped up for the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Danica Patrick Had Telling Admission On College GameDay

Former race car driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay on Saturday morning. Patrick, a Midwest native, was the guest picker for Saturday’s show, which took place in Chicago prior to Notre Dame’s win over Wisconsin. The former NASCAR driver had a funny...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Corso
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#College Gameday#Flex#The College Gameday#Uga#Tcu#Stanford#Lsu#Notre Dame#Team Usa#College Gameday Host#Georgia Dawgs
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jim Harbaugh blasts Nebraska, alleges intent to deceive

LINCOLN, Neb. — On Saturday at Nebraska, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh was fired up in a way we haven’t seen since 2016. Immediately after the Huskers scored their first touchdown of the game in the early moments of the second half, Harbaugh was on the sidelines yelling at the referees. That used to be a normal in-game practice, but after his antics cost the Wolverines against Ohio State in 2016, he has tempered his behavior. However, on Saturday, Harbaugh would not be quiet about what he was seeing out on the field.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

240K+
Followers
25K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy