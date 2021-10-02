Fiddlesticks Farm Offering Fall Family Fun

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – October has arrived, which means fall activities are here.

From watching spooky movies to walking through pumpkin patches.

Owner of Fiddlesticks Farm, Jessica Norton has prepared her farm for the public.

“Everything is so hustle and bustle in town and we just want to have the laid back mellowed out vibe,” Jessica says.

With fall season here in the Permian Basin farmer couple Jessica Norton and her husband Matt have been creating this experience for 14 years.

“My husband and I started right after we got married,” Jessica says. We had a few attractions out here we weren’t sure how everything was going to operate so we didn’t want to add a whole lot things.”

This family fun site is open every weekend leading up to November 20th.

Jessica says of the many attractions that Fiddlesticks Farm has to offer this maze is one of the most popular.

“A lot of people were wanting the height more than it actually being the corn maze so its a hay grazer maze this year,” Jessica says.

Every year the farm has a different theme for its corn maze and this year’s corn maze design is supporting local businesses.

“We want to help grow our community, so we want others to do the same thing and just support local,” Jessica says.

This year the Nortons have expanded the farm by adding four new acres of their courtyard, which includes and not limited to a pumpkin patch, campfire station, a chalk bus, farm animal feeding station. And this year visitors will be able to pick their own flowers at their new flower patch section this season.

“We added four acres of flowers, Jessica says.” “We have sunflowers and zinnia’s you can pick your own flowers and buy a vase to put them in it.”

Per tradition every Saturday night in October the farm will feature fireworks along with the candy blaster that fires off a load of sweets.

“We try to do everything fun that we can out here, Jessica says. “I mean we are all just big kids having fun doing it.”

