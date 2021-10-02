Janice Covington, Charlotte transgender rights activist, dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Janice Covington Allison, one of the most well-known trans rights activists in Charlotte, died this weekend following a battle with a longtime illness. Covington, 74, spent decades working for transgender rights and was arguably the most prominent trans rights advocate in Charlotte dating back to the early 1980s. Covington also appeared on the national stage in 2012, becoming the first openly transgender woman from North Carolina to serve as a delegate at the Democratic National Convention in Charlotte.