RB Leipzig vs VfL Bochum: RB Leipzig will take on VfL Bochum on the 3rd of October as both teams will be playing their seventh match of the Bundesliga 2021/22 season. RB Leipzig are coming off the back of a close defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Belgian side, Club Brugge. However, they thumped six goals in their previous Bundesliga match against Hertha Berlin. The victory helped them get up the Bundesliga table and they are currently in the 10th position in the league.

SOCCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO