Michigan State

‘Active shooter’ threat prompts increased security at University of Michigan, officials say

By Mitchell Kukulka
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 8 days ago
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The University of Michigan will be increasing security measures on campus in response to a social media post allegedly threatening violence. The University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security (DPSS) has been notified of a social media post possibly threatening violence against women on campus, DPSS said in a statement on Oct. 2. The message was posted to a “Russian-operated confessions website,” DPSS states, and indicated an intent to carry out an “active shooter incident” targeting women on the UM campus on Oct. 4, with the year not being specified in the post.

The Ann Arbor News

3 teen brothers missing in Washtenaw County, police requesting help

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - State police are requesting public assistance in locating three missing teen boys that ran away from foster care in Washtenaw County. The boys, who are all brothers, are possibly endangered, said the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office in a release. They were last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10 in the area of Butler and Talladay roads in Augusta Township southeast of Saline, police said.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

‘Extreme opposition’ to school mask mandates target Michigan health officials with threats of violence

Public health officials across Michigan are facing threats of violence from their neighbors while anger over school masking requirements boils into calls to strip health departments of their power and funding. Health officials are targets of harassment, death threats and accusations of treason being voiced in chaotic public meetings as...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Input requested to replace University of Michigan’s outgoing chief diversity officer

ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan will take more time to find its next chief diversity officer, and they want community feedback before moving forward. Robert Sellers, who currently serves in the role and as vice provost for equity and inclusion, previously announced in April he would step down by the end of 2021. He came to an agreement with UM to extend his tenure to August 2022 to allow for an expanded search, according to a university release.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Committee seeks feedback from transgender community about interactions with Ann Arbor police

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s police oversight commission is calling on transgender community members to share their feelings about interactions with city officers. While the Ann Arbor Police Department instituted a new policy in April establishing procedures for how to interact with transgender people, there’s still room for improvement, Lisa Jackson, chair of the Independent Community Police Oversight Commission, told City Council this week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan reports 2-day total of 8,409 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths on Friday, Oct. 8

Michigan health officials reported two-day totals of 8,409 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 82 confirmed COVID-19 deaths for Thursday, Oct. 7 and Friday, Oct. 8. Of the newly reported deaths, 40 were late additions identified by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services through a vital records review, meaning they likely occurred outside the previous two days.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

4 arrested in fatal shooting of Michigan deputy

DETROIT – Four people have been arrested related to the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy after nine search warrants were simultaneously executed in three states this week. Devante Jones was shot and killed on Sept. 20 just hours after his shift at Wayne County Jail Division...
MICHIGAN STATE
