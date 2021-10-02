‘Active shooter’ threat prompts increased security at University of Michigan, officials say

ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan will take more time to find its next chief diversity officer, and they want community feedback before moving forward. Robert Sellers, who currently serves in the role and as vice provost for equity and inclusion, previously announced in April he would step down by the end of 2021. He came to an agreement with UM to extend his tenure to August 2022 to allow for an expanded search, according to a university release.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO