CCSO rescues residents stranded due to flooding

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriffs Deputies rescued many residents affected by flooding Friday.

On Friday rain not only broke records in rainfall totals but left many without vehicles and flooded neighborhoods.

Cameron County Sheriffs Office responded to residents, as they received calls for assistance around the county.

Officials released a number to a hotline line so that the community could reach out to them if in need of assistance or a ride.

CCSO Deputies used emergency trucks to evacuate people from flooded areas such as Cameron Park, FM 802, and SouthDakota in Brownsville.

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza asked the community to keep extreme caution as many were even abandoning vehicles stuck in flooded waters on Friday.

