CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

CCSO rescues residents stranded due to flooding

By Victoria Lopez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qSnGq_0cFEpHb800

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriffs Deputies rescued many residents affected by flooding Friday.

RELATED: RGV sees record breaking rainfall totals

On Friday rain not only broke records in rainfall totals but left many without vehicles and flooded neighborhoods.

Cameron County Sheriffs Office responded to residents, as they received calls for assistance around the county.

Officials released a number to a hotline line so that the community could reach out to them if in need of assistance or a ride.

CCSO Deputies used emergency trucks to evacuate people from flooded areas such as Cameron Park, FM 802, and SouthDakota in Brownsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39t1aO_0cFEpHb800
Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office
LOCAL NEWS: Former employee wanted for stealing thousands from Stripes

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza asked the community to keep extreme caution as many were even abandoning vehicles stuck in flooded waters on Friday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

DPS continues search for driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to search for the driver of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash. Texas DPS has released a description of the vehicle from the auto-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of a 50 year old man. A man crossing the road northbound on S.H. 496 west […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Firefighters respond to multiple tractor-trailers engulfed in flames

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Firefighters responded to multiple tractor-trailers on fire in San Benito. Two tractor-trailers caught fire on Farm to Market Road 732 near Eva Ruth Palmer. San Benito and Brownsville Fire Departments responded to the fire. Running out of water, officials requested more assistance from La Feria Fire. The Harlingen Fire Department […]
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Two charged with murder in Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and woman are facing charges for Thursday’s fatal shooting. A shooting near the intersection of Mojave Street and Mile 17 1/2 Road in Edinburg left a 24-year-old man dead on October 7. Edinburg PD investigators identified and arrested Miguel Angel Mujica Friday. The 36-year-old man was arrested at his […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Texas toddler found alive four days later

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The missing 3-year-old texas boy missing since Wednesday has been found alive. Christopher Ramirez, 3, was found wandering around FM 1486 north of Highway 249, according to search crews. He went missing on the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane. Tim Miller, Texas Equusearch founder, was made aware of his […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
Cameron County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Cameron County, TX
City
Cameron Park, TX
Local
Texas Cars
ValleyCentral

Smuggler crashes truck into gas pipeline

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents discovered an injured migrant woman alone in a truck after it crashed into a gas pipeline near Kingsville on Thursday. Before the crash, Kingsville Border Patrol agents attempted to conduct a stop on the truck and were led on a car chase, according […]
KINGSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Five RGV stories you might have missed this week: Oct. 4

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The week began with a disaster declaration for the lower Valley, followed by two fatal hit-and-runs, and a fatal shooting. ☀️Check out this weekend’s weather forecast🌦️ Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. has signed and declared Cameron County as an area of disaster. The declaration of disaster is a response to […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies that shot, killed man in Weslaco placed on administrative leave

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Additional information was provided regarding a deadly officer-involved shooting in Weslaco on Wednesday. According to a media release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, a 63-year-old woman told deputies that she had been assaulted by her son, Guillermo San Miguel Sanchez. Sanchez, 25, was located by deputies inside the residence and […]
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Ccso#Southdakota#Cameron County Sheriff#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Brownsville Police report two vehicle head-on collision

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — On Thursday, the Brownsville Police Department responded to a major traffic accident that occurred close to 7 a.m. Authorities said a tan GMC Acadia was traveling southeast while a blue Dodge Journey was traveling northwest. The GMC vehicle began to travel against traffic and collided head-on with the Dodge Journey. The accident happened […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspicious package found near Social Security office in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday the Social Security Office in McAllen called in a suspicious package to the FBI. According to a news release, the FBI, Federal Protective Services, McAllen Police, Texas DPS, and the McAllen Fire Department responded to the scene. People in nearby buildings were evacuated or moved to a safer location. […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol discovers multiple migrants with gunshot wounds

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Border Patrol Station agents discovered multiple migrants suffering from gunshot wounds near Hidalgo. 11 migrants were found near Hidalgo at approximately midnight Monday, five of the migrants were suffering from gunshot wounds. Agents responded, contacting EMS and assisting with First Aid, according to a United States Customs and Border Protection […]
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas toddler missing after chasing dog, reports say

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A search is underway for a 3-year-old that went missing in Grimes County. The toddler has now been missing for over 24 hours. Christopher Ramirez was last seen in the 10000 block of Deer Park Lane in the Foxfire subdivision around 1:30 p.m. or 2 p.m. on October 6. The […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Harlingen shooting leaves one dead, two in hospital

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A shooting at Harlingen apartments left one dead and two injured, according to police. Harlingen PD told ValleyCentral the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Sunshine Village Apartments, near the intersection of Sam Houston Drive and U.S. 77 Sunshine Strip. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edcouch councilmember charged for theft over $278

EDCOUCH, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edcouch Councilmember Lorenzo Cabrera turned himself to police on Wednesday morning. City Attorney Orlando Jimenez held a press conference shortly after Cabrera surrendered, and was arrested. Jimenez explained that the city began a financial audit earlier this month and noticed “questionable conduct” from Cabrera. Cabrera is facing charges of theft of […]
EDCOUCH, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

999
Followers
310
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy