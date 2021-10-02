Brady-Belichick bout bringing fans from all over to Foxboro

Obviously, the big story in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season is Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium for the first time since his 20-year relationship with Bill Belichick ended. Brady won yet another Super Bowl with a fully-developed Buccaneers team that only needed a transcendent quarterback to push it over the top, while the Patriots were a team in transition with a ton of defensive opt-outs and Cam Newton as Brady’s one-year replacement. Newton was never a fit with the Patriots — the Patriots didn’t maximize Newton’s ability as a runner, especially in the red zone, and Newton’s combination as a passer of explosive plays and randomness wasn’t ideal for a head coach in Belichick and an offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels who were used to Brady, the mechanical freak and robotic quarterback.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO