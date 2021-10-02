Clayton Kershaw’s postgame interview after injury is heartbreaking (Video)
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw injured his forearm and could be out long-term. His post-game interview was tough to watch. Kershaw was visibly defeated after the game, and rightly so. The Dodgers have fought all season for the chance to win back-to-back World Series’. While they still have an excellent chance at doing so even without Kershaw, he clearly wanted to play a role in their postseason run.fansided.com
