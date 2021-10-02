Man charged in shooting at Philly office building that killed guard
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting at a north Philadelphia office building that claimed the life of a security guard, authorities said. Officers were called to the building in the Logan section of the city just before 11:30 a.m. Friday and found a man shot on the first floor. They were told that the offender was on the third floor, the location of administrative offices of Pathways to Housing, which provides services for the homeless.www.pennlive.com
