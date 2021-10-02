CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in shooting at Philly office building that killed guard

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged in a shooting at a north Philadelphia office building that claimed the life of a security guard, authorities said. Officers were called to the building in the Logan section of the city just before 11:30 a.m. Friday and found a man shot on the first floor. They were told that the offender was on the third floor, the location of administrative offices of Pathways to Housing, which provides services for the homeless.

PennLive.com

Teen shot twice in the leg in Philadelphia while police believe he was attending a vigil for another teen: report

A Philadelphia teenager was shot twice in the leg Sunday evening not far from where a 13-year-old was gunned down and killed on Friday morning on his way to school. The 16-year-old male was taken to the hospital and reported to be in stable condition following the shooting that happened around 6:53 p.m. in the 2600 block of North 22nd Street, 6ABC in Philadelphia reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

1 killed, 2 injured in fiery crash in Dauphin County

Update: Witnesses describe moments before fiery head-on crash in Dauphin County: ‘I saw headlights coming my way’. A head-on, fiery crash in Dauphin County killed one person and seriously injured two others late Saturday night. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Harrisburg, the crash occurred around 10:38 p.m. on...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Ride home from Pa. casino ends in a fatal stabbing, DA says

One man stabbed another man to death after they spent the evening at Wind Creek Bethlehem casino, according to Northampton County’s district attorney. A news release from District Attorney Terence Houck says Jose Luis Leon, 30, of Bethlehem, is charged with stabbing 35-year-old Elson Aviles of Bethlehem around 1 a.m. Friday. Prior to the stabbing they were at the Wind Creek casino with Carmen Rosario, the release says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

39-year-old killed in central Pa. crash ID’d

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 39-year-old man who was killed in a rollover crash Friday evening. Michael D. Booth, of Yoe, died from multiple, blunt-force trauma, and his manner of death was determined to be accidental, the coroner’s office said in a statement released late Saturday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Witnesses describe moments before fatal head-on crash in Dauphin County: ‘I saw headlights coming my way’

Newport High School Principal Jocelyn Hess was on her way home following the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday night when she saw headlights coming straight at her. For a second, she thought she might be driving the wrong direction on U.S. Route 22. It was pitch black along that section of the four-lane highway. But then she saw the eastbound vehicles in front of her swerve to the right.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

State Police Report - Oct. 9, 2021

— — — Ronald Swartz, 68, of Elliottsburg was arrested for allegedly assaulting an Elliottsburg woman at 3 p.m., Aug. 13, in the 5800 block of Erly Road, Saville Twp. A 25-year-old Newport woman, driving a 2015 Subaru Crosstrek, was stopped by state police for multiple traffic violations on Route 22 West in Howe Twp. at 2:38 a.m., Aug. 15. She was arrested for DUI and drug possession.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
